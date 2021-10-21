Submit Release
Sen. Tartaglione Praises Gov. Wolf’s Action on State Employee Protection and Wages

Senator Christine Tartaglione and Gov. Wolf

Philadelphia, Pa – October 21, 2021– Senator Christine M. Tartaglione, chairwoman of the PA Senate Labor and Industry Committee, today shared praise for Governor Wolf’s pro-worker agenda. The governor signed an executive order this morning calling for legislative action to create safer workplaces, promote higher wages and guarantee paid leave for workers. He encouraged the General Assembly to finally pass legislation that supports workers.

In response to the action and strong stance the governor is taking for workers, Senator Tartaglione issued the following statement: 

“Today’s announcement from the Wolf Administration is a crucial first step in expanding worker protections and ensuring businesses that receive grants or contracts from the commonwealth provide family sustaining wages to all employees.

“Creating and maintaining family sustaining wages and expanding OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) protections have been the cornerstone of my legislative priorities. Governor Wolf’s actions today provide a great place to continue conversations regarding legislation, including SB12, a bill I introduced to raise the minimum wage for all workers across the commonwealth and SB310 which would expand OSHA protections to public sector employees.”

Sen. Tartaglione Praises Gov. Wolf's Action on State Employee Protection and Wages

