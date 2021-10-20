The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a man convicted of fatally stabbing his supervisor at a Domino’s Pizza in La Puente after repeatedly being told to make a series of deliveries about 3 1/2 years ago.
You just read:
Ca. Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case of Man Convicted of Murdering His Supervisor
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.