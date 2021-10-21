STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VSP investigates fatal shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, Vermont (Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021) — Following a request Thursday afternoon from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont State Police is assuming the lead role in the investigation of a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night, Oct. 20, 2021, in Greensboro.

The incident occurred at about 8:13 p.m. Wednesday at 1119 Eligo Lake Rd. The deceased is identified as Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick. The shooting occurred following a dispute that began earlier Wednesday in Hardwick between the victim and Daryl Johnson, 48, of Greensboro.

The circumstances surrounding the dispute and the subsequent shooting are under active investigation. No one is currently in custody. The incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its earliest stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. In addition, VSP is working with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information that might assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release from Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021***

On October 20, 2021, at approximately 2014 hours a 911 call was received for a citizen dispute on Eligo Lake Road in Greensboro. A dispute between Daryl Johnson and Robert Chaplin had started earlier in the day in the town of Hardwick. A firearm was involved in the dispute and Chaplin is deceased. There is an active ongoing investigation. This is an isolated incident, and the public can be assured the residents are safe. The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department is working closely with the Orleans County States Attorney’s Office.

- 30 -