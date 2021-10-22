“New Frontiers” Docu-series on Fox, Hosted by William Shatner, Features Wellness Company Microbe Formulas

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Documentary Episode Highlighting Innovative Health Company, Microbe Formulas, Airs October 23, 2021 on Fox Business Channel

As someone who has always aspired to be in the space of media, being a part of this series is a huge deal for me. I feel incredibly blessed to have a hand in sharing our message with the world.” — Dylan Hamar

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho-based health company Microbe Formulas is being featured in Planet TV’s new docu-series, “New Frontiers,” hosted by William Shatner. The episode highlighting the innovations of this out-of-the-box wellness company will be airing this Saturday, October 23rd from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm EST, on Fox Business Channel.

The New Frontier series is designed to explore cutting-edge healthcare organizations that are shaping the future of health management in our nation, like Microbe Formulas.

Microbe Formulas, established in 2017, has set out to restore hope and health around the globe through producing all-natural health products, educational media, and guided wellness programs.

Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of Microbe Formulas, shares, “The uniqueness of our company lies in our focus on foundational health first. In modern medicine, the focus is on treating each symptom, while, in our world, we focus on taking care of root causes, facilitating healthy processes throughout the entire system. This supports our customers in feeling better overall and having sustainable wellness.”

The company began with two doctors who wanted to provide effective, natural solutions for gut health and detoxification. Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, co-founders of Microbe Formulas, were drawn together through the commonality of personal unresolved health issues. This ultimately motivated them to dive into holistic medicine to find “solutions that work.” Over time, the two doctors discovered the importance of drainage, gut health, and natural detox support.

Microbe has multiple innovative health products to offer, as well as a 4-month protocol program. In particular, two areas make them stand out: one, their flagship gut product Mimosa Pudica Seed, and two, their proprietary BioActive Carbon technology within the majority of their all-natural products. Microbe’s episode of “New Frontiers’’ will go into more detail on these special natural remedies and their benefits, along with sharing stories of hope and health.

The documentary episodes will first air on national television on Fox Business Channel, reaching 71 million viewers. It will also be available on-demand through Amazon Prime Video, Bloomberg TV, Google Play, iTunes, Roku, and many other platforms.

Dylan Hamar, Microbe Formulas Media Manager, led video editing and production for the Microbe segment. Hamar adds, “As someone who has always aspired to be in the space of media, being a part of this series is a huge deal for me. I feel incredibly blessed to have a hand in sharing our message with the world.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.