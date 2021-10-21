Passyunk Avenue Lane Closure Planned for Several Weeks for Bridge Grating Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Passyunk Avenue between 28th Street and 61st Street in Philadelphia beginning Monday, November 1, for bridge grating repair on the Honorable Robert C. Donatucci Memorial Bridge over the Schuylkill River, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM through Wednesday, December 1.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work zone. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

