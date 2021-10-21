Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,455 in the last 365 days.

Passyunk Avenue Lane Closure Planned for Several Weeks for Bridge Grating Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Passyunk Avenue between 28th Street and 61st Street in Philadelphia beginning Monday, November 1, for bridge grating repair on the Honorable Robert C. Donatucci Memorial Bridge over the Schuylkill River, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM through Wednesday, December 1.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work zone. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

WB Passyunk Avenue Bridge Lane Closure.jpg

You just read:

Passyunk Avenue Lane Closure Planned for Several Weeks for Bridge Grating Repair in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.