Abbott Northwestern Hospital ranked highly in Newsweek’s World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2022
Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern Hospital is ranked highly in nine out 10 specialties in Newsweek magazine’s list of the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern Hospital is ranked highly in nine out 10 specialties in Newsweek magazine’s list of the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2022 including a 20th ranking worldwide in Cardiology. The recently released rankings feature the top 250 hospitals in the world for Cardiology and Oncology, the top 150 in the world for Cardiac Surgery and Pediatrics and the top 125 in the world in Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Neurosurgery and Pulmonology.
“Newsweek’s recognition of Abbott Northwestern Hospital’s expertise in nine out of 10 specialty areas is a testament to the outstanding teams we have assembled across a wide range of specialty services to provide our community,” said Ann Madden Rice, President Abbott Northwestern Hospital. “These rankings are based on a global survey of medical professionals, an indication of how highly our physicians and specialists are regarded worldwide.”
In addition to Abbott Northwestern’s 20th ranking worldwide in Cardiology, the hospital was also ranked:
54th worldwide in Pediatrics
62nd worldwide in Orthopedics
69th worldwide in Neurosurgery
97th worldwide in Neurology
98th worldwide in Endocrinology
102nd worldwide in Pulmonology
105th worldwide in Gastroenterology
116th worldwide in Oncology
As the largest private hospital in the Twin Cities, Abbott Northwestern is recognized nationally and locally for its exceptional expertise and care. Each year, the hospital serves more than 200,000 patients and their families from across the Twin Cities and Upper Midwest.
About Allina Health
About Allina Health:
Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services, home care, and emergency medical transportation services.
Tim Burke
Allina Health
timothy.burke@allina.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn