Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he is co-leading another lawsuit against the Biden Administration, with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, demanding that the federal government continue to build the border wall using funds that Congress has already appropriated for it. The Biden Administration broke the law when it stopped all efforts to complete the wall, even though Congress has designated several billion dollars to do so. The Department of Homeland Security’s termination of construction contracts is not only unlawful, but it goes against their own research that concluded that the border wall—actual physical barriers, not just border-security technology—is extraordinarily effective in controlling illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and all the costs that go with it.

“The Biden Administration’s flat refusal to use funds that have already been set aside by Congress to build the border wall is not only illegal and unconstitutional. It’s also wrong, and it leaves states like Texas and Missouri footing the bill,” said Attorney General Paxton said. “I will not sit idly by while this Administration wreaks more havoc on our state. This is my seventh border security and immigration related lawsuit against President Biden and his lawless executive agencies. I won’t rest until Texas is safe from the disaster he created and the disaster he continues to investigate.”

Read the lawsuit here.