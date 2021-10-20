NC Climate Change Interagency Council to meet Thursday, October 28

The N.C. Climate Change Interagency Council will hold an online meeting on October 28 to discuss the Energy Solutions for North Carolina Act and the state’s fleet electrification. The public is invited to attend online or by phone.

WHEN: 3:00 PM Thursday, October 28, 2021

ATTEND ONLINE:

Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e14760d7beb65d7c1580a304982e85ee3

Event Number: 2424 342 8986

Meeting Password: CCIC

ATTEND BY PHONE: Phone Number: 1-415-655-0003 Access Code: 2424 342 8986

Participants may begin joining the meeting at 2:45PM.

This meeting is open to the public, and will include an opportunity for individuals and organizations to provide input to cabinet agency representatives on the implementation of climate change and clean energy initiatives. Comments will be limited to two minutes and speakers are asked to sign up online by 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 28.

The Interagency Council was established by Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 80, which also directed cabinet agencies to coordinate their efforts to address climate change and transition to a clean energy economy.

More information on the Interagency Council and the agenda for upcoming meeting can be found at deq.nc.gov/climate-council.

