VL OMNI Launches The Ultimate B2B Guide: Key Considerations For Selling Online ​

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VL OMNI, an agile and scalable data integration platform featuring completely managed services, announces its latest ebook guide for B2B Merchants. Merchants across the world are looking at the benefits of offering their products and solutions through the business-to-business market. VL OMNI has compiled key B2B considerations Merchants need to assess before adding B2B selling into their eCommerce mix.

Many businesses jump into B2B eCommerce without fully understanding how different B2B is from direct to consumer (D2C) selling. One key to long-term success is to research and plan strategically before implementing any solution(s). VL OMNI’s eCommerce for B2B Merchants guide explores the myriad of B2B considerations Merchants need to keep in mind to sell online and grow at scale - from front-end technology to back-end integration and automation.

This highly anticipated guide is essential reading for new and experienced B2B Merchants looking to benefit from highly skilled experts in the B2B eCommerce industry. Key focuses include how to craft a great B2B strategy for long-term success, as well as understanding front-end and back-end considerations for implementation. This is an essential read for any growing business looking to scale to the next level of their operational goals and create a cutting-edge customer experience.

About VL OMNI:

Top global multichannel merchants trust VL OMNI to guide their integrations and move data seamlessly through their infrastructure as they grow, expand, and accelerate their business.

