VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Participate in National Drug Take Back Day

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Participate in National Drug Take Back Dayan increase of nearly 430% since 2019. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and is an accelerating force behind the increase in drug overdose deaths. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. Following a sizeable pill seizure last month, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lab results revealed that four out of every 10 fake pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. According to the DEA, just a few years ago, about 10% of drugs tested contained fentanyl—that is now up to 40%. Attorney General Moody urges parents to please talk to children about the dangers of drug use—one pill can kill. For more information about these deadly counterfeit pills, click TakeBackDay.DEA.gov. National Drug Take Back Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Using the website, TakeBackDay.DEA.gov, Floridians can find local disposal locations throughout the state and find national data about previous Drug Take Back Days. In Florida alone, more than 470,000 pounds of prescriptions drugs and materials have been collected since 2010 through these efforts. According to the latest Florida Department of Law Enforcement Medical Examiners Report, 21 people in Florida die from opioid-related overdoses every day. Attorney General Moody created Dose of Reality Florida to increase public awareness, education and access to services to prevent prescription painkiller misuse and save lives. The comprehensive, statewide resource also provides a list of year-round take-back locations. In July, Attorney General Moody announced historic, nationwide agreements that will help bring $26 billion in relief to Americans who are struggling with opioid addiction. The agreements resolve investigations and litigation over the role of creating and fueling the opioid epidemic by companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson—the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors—as well as Johnson & Johnson, who manufactured and marketed the goods. In total, Attorney General Moody has secured nearly $2 billion for Floridians through aggressive litigation and negotiation efforts.