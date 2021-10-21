Staten Island, N.Y., Educator Deric Borrero Nominated as Statewide 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year
Deric Borrero triumphantly navigated the Resource Room learning center through the challenges of the COVID-19 quarantine, fulfilling the needs of students and their families.
The Resource Room learning center features a faculty comprised exclusively of New York State-licensed and -tenured teachers.
This past year was very rough for everyone, but Deric knew how to take the best out of the worst and work through it to give families in his community happiness and hope”STATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime educator Deric Borrero, co-owner, head administrator and lead instructor of the Resource Room full-service tutoring center, West Brighton, has been nominated to receive the distinguished 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year Award from New York’s statewide Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers (EAC).
“This past year was very rough for everyone, but Deric knew how to take the best out of the worst and work through it to give families in his community happiness and hope,” said Fernanda Perez Torres, business and strategy consultant with EAC, a program empowered by New York State Empire State Development.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Borrero, who also serves as an assistant principal with the New York City Department of Education, triumphantly navigated the Resource Room learning center through the challenges of the health-crisis quarantine, fulfilling the needs of students and their families through state-of-the-art virtual tutoring, maintaining a free special-education program, and creating innovative paths for assisting Staten Island residents. The center has since fully reinstated its in-person instruction while continuing to provide remote learning for those who prefer the virtual experience.
At the height of the pandemic, Borrero assisted a campaign orchestrated by the charity group Staten Island Cares in which teenage volunteers reduced the risk of coronavirus exposure to local senior citizens by grocery shopping on their behalf.
“Deric is committed to not only educating children, but including them in the real world,” Torres said. “Having them in his programs makes them feel proud of who they are. They feel a profound sense of belonging to the community they live in, making them more human and more empathetic toward those in need.”
MULITPLE ROLES AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS
To qualify as a candidate for the award, Borrero had to distinguish himself as a successful, motivated and committed entrepreneur who is passionate about his business. His hard work has resulted in the economic growth and stability of the Resource Room, providing expanded employment opportunities on Staten Island.
In addition to owning a New York state business, Borrero’s accomplishments solidly match a checklist of criteria, such as being the person who organizes and manages the business, usually with considerable initiative and risk; being actively engaged in the promotion, sales, management and operations of the business; guiding, supporting and encouraging the development of others; showing vision, creativity and initiative, and being a leader, a role model or volunteer in the community.
“I am honored and humbled to be considered as this year’s recipient of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award,” Borrero said. “As a lifetime educator, I believe it’s only natural to place an emphasis on our students and their families, and always put others first. This is what teachers do.”
Over many years, including those preceding the start of his business through the present, Borrero has contributed time and energy in various capacities to an array of community and trade organizations, such as: Chairman, Troop 85 Boy Scouts of America, Greater New York Council, Staten Island; American Federation of School Administrators; The National Voice for Education Leaders; CSA Latino Caucus; Greenbelt Conservancy, and board member, Robotics Planning Committee of NYC FIRST.
“Naturally, no one could have foreseen COVID-19 and its dreadful impact upon the health and financial stability of families in our community,” Borrero said. “While dealing with the effects of the pandemic in their personal lives, our Resource Room team – including my wife, Angela; my partner, Joseph Cuccurullo and his wife, Samara, and the entire staff – remained committed to the needs of those we serve. They supported me in my goal of encouraging stability in our students’ lives by ensuring our educational services continued with minimal disruption.”
ABOUT THE RESOURCE ROOM LEARNING CENTER
Featuring a faculty comprised exclusively of New York State-licensed and -tenured teachers, the professional educator-owned and -operated Resource Room is a complete and comprehensive learning center in Staten Island, N.Y. The Resource Room provides STEM programs in addition to full-service tutoring, test preparation, and instruction for students of all ages, in all subjects – from kindergarten through college. Since its launch in 2015, the learning center has stayed true to its mission of providing the highest quality instruction by the most dedicated and accomplished professionals. The Resource Room is located at 534 Forest Ave., Staten Island, NY 10310. The tutoring center may be contacted through its website (www.resourceroomsi.com), via email (info@resourceroomsi.com), or by phone (718-838-0085).
