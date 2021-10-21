Dehumidifier Market Size ($4,559.9Mn by 2028) Led by Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifiers (7.2% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The Dehumidifier Market Size and Growth is anticipated to extent $4,559.9 Million by 2028 from $2,797.5 Million in 2021 to grow at 7.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Driven by rising urbanization, increasing disposable income, growing expenditure on comfort and luxury, low air quality, technological advancements, coupled with changes in government and organizational regulations for energy consumption.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new research study on the Dehumidifier Market Size and Forecast to 2028 By Type (Heat Pumps, Ventilating Dehumidifiers, and Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifiers) and Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential) with Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00005289



Dehumidifier Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Haier Group Corporation; Electrolux AB; LG Electronics; Whirlpool Corporation; De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.; General Filters, Inc.; Sunpentown International Inc.; Therma-Stor; and Munters and Resideo Technologies, Inc are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global dehumidifier market and its ecosystem.

In September 2021, in the LG Styler, the drying feature doubled as a powerful dehumidifier, which prevents the build-up of molds in houses and minimizes respiratory distress indoors.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Dehumidifier Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005289/



In July 2021, Munters DSS Pro is manufactured for a broad range of fields that demand dehumidification efficiencies. A few of such fields are food, pharmaceutical, and battery applications.

Dehumidifier are gaining popularity in residential space as it improves air quality and helps eliminate dust mites. Its use is increasing in the residential space due to its various advantages such as portable and convenient, and easy and quick maintenance. Moreover, the adoption of dehumidifiers is increasing in hotels, restaurants, dining rooms, and kitchens to handle the concerns regarding the high moisture levels generated by cooking, which supports the growth of the dehumidifiers market. The growing demand for dehumidifiers in the locations having temperatures below 30°C, such as garages, unoccupied properties, and caravans, boosts the adoption of the absorption dehumidifiers. Additionally, the improving economic conditions across the world coupled with urbanization have increased construction in various industries. There has been an increase in the construction of malls, hospitals, commercial buildings, hotels, and manufacturing facilities, which propels the demand for dehumidifiers. Moreover, technological advancements, coupled with changes in government and organizational regulations for energy consumption, are contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of smart dehumidifiers that work with technology, calculate humidity levels for the air, and work automatically fuels the growth of the market.

The dehumidifier market is expected to witness high demand from the industrial sector in the coming years. Dehumidifiers are widely used in manufacturing and pharmaceuticals plants, food processing units, automotive factories, and others. The mentioned industries need sufficient heat during the production process. The government agencies in Europe and North America are directed to use energy-efficient systems. Therefore, the regions have become mature and well-recognized for using dehumidifiers.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Dehumidifier Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005289/



Europe dominates the dehumidifier market due to the growing demand for absorbent dehumidifiers in hotels, restaurants, food & beverage industry, office buildings, and medical centers. Moreover, the growth of the real estate sector and continuous changes in climatic condition are projected to boost the growth of the European dehumidifier market in the coming years. Additionally, the role of humidity seems to be extremely important to the airborne spread of novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in indoor environments. Therefore, to maintain humidity in atmosphere, there is an increasing demand for dehumidifiers in the region.

Rising urbanization, increasing disposable income, growing expenditure on comfort and luxury, and low air quality are a few factors driving the growth of the global dehumidifiers market. The improving economic conditions across the world coupled with urbanization have increased construction in various industries. There has been an increase in the construction of malls, hospitals, commercial buildings, hotels, and manufacturing facilities, which propels the demand for dehumidifiers. Moreover, the improving standard of living and increasing awareness among consumers toward health are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Dehumidifier Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the dehumidifier market is segmented into heat pumps, ventilating dehumidifiers, and chemical absorbent dehumidifiers. The chemical absorbent dehumidifier absorbs water from the air using a "desiccant" product having the property of drying, such as silica gel. The desiccant is located on the wheel of the heat exchanger. A separate sealed air system dries the wheel and discharges hot and humid outside air through special ducting. They are widely accepted among industries for bringing required humidity levels in the environment. It is also one of the fastest and environmentally friendly methods in the market.

Order a Copy of Dehumidifier Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005289/

Key Questions to Request for Dehumidifier Market:

What are reasons behind dehumidifier market growth?

What are market opportunities for dehumidifier market?

Which type is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?

Which application is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate the dehumidifier market in the forecast period?

What trends are expected to drive the demand for various dehumidifiers?













Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Disposable industrial desiccant dehumidifier, Rechargeable industrial desiccant dehumidifier, Full size consumer grade industrial desiccant dehumidifier); Portability (Residential, Commercial); Application (Food and beverage, Cold storage, Construction industry, Others) and Geography

Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Air Humidifier, Air Dehumidifier); Distribution Channel (SuperMarkets/HyperMarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Other Distribution Channels); End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

Liquid Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Liquid desiccants type (Hygroscopic Salts, Glycols); Application (Residential, Hospital, Commercial Places, Food industry, Others); Dehumidifier product (Chemical Absorbent, Heat Pump, Ventilating Dehumidifier) and Geography

Cooled dehumidifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Mobile Type, Stationary Type); Application (Household, Commercial, Industrial use) and Geography

Heat Pump Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Air Source, Water Source, Ground Source); End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

Thermoelectric Heat Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Single Stage, Multi Stage); Type (Bulk (Standard), Micro, Thin-film); Application (Analytical Instrumentation, Automotive Electronics and Safety Systems, Refrigeration and Cryogenics, Thermal Cycling, Detectors, Others); End-use (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Energy and Utility, Others) and Geography

Air-Water Monobloc Heat Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Single-Phase Models, Three-Phase Models); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

Vacuum Evaporators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Technology (Heat Pump Vacuum Evaporators, Mechanical Vapor Recompression Vacuum Evaporators, Thermal Vacuum Evaporators); Application (Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing, Others); End-Use Industry (Chemical and Petrochemical, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Power, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Others) and Geography

Hazardous Location Air Conditioners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Central Air Conditioners, Dehumidifiers, Ductless Split Systems, Portables, Vertical Units Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC), Others); End-user (Chemical, Oil and Gas, Mining, Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Marine, Others) and Geography

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/dehumidifier-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

