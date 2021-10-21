Jim Thorpe, the Seattle-based Real Estate Entrepreneur, is Pleased to Announce the 7th Annual Laurelhurst Haunted House

Jim Thorpe, the founder of Seattle-based Summit Capital Partners is thrilled to announce his collaboration with a Villa Academy community service project to benefit Northwest Harvest.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Washington, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Halloween weekend approaches, Jim Thorpe and Summit Capital Partners are putting the final touches on their most spirited project to date, the Laurelhurst Haunted House. This is the seventh year Jim has collaborated with his son for his community service project at Villa Academy. The haunted house is a passion project for Jim. He believes it is the perfect opportunity to rally the community together and bring awareness to a cause he cherishes dearly. Break out your spookiest costume for a worthy cause and an evening filled with excitement.

Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $1.00 or a non-perishable item. Jim’s goal this year is to raise $5,000 and 5,000 non-perishable goods. All contributions benefit Northwest Harvest, with matching donations from Summit Capital Partners.





Jim Thorpe is enthusiastic about giving back and being involved in the community. He is a philanthropist at heart with a strong focus on instilling the same values in his son. Thorpe’s passion is reflected in his execution. This year his philanthropic goals are the most significant to date.

The construction team at Summit Capital is responsible for bringing the haunted house to life. It takes two weeks to build, from planning to execution. Featuring live-action characters, spooky effects, and the opportunity to pose with an eight-foot-tall Jason Vorhees backdrop, this is an event your neighbor will not forget.

Jim Thorpe founded Summit Capital Partners to share his passion for real estate development. Summit Capital specializes in sourcing and acquiring financial opportunities and risk-adjusted solutions throughout the Puget Sound. His team at Summit Capital Partners will be assisting throughout the 3-day production. From working the entrance to performing in the haunted house, you do not want to miss the opportunity to meet the people behind the magic of this unique haunted house.

The Laurelhurst Haunted House is Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. There is no entry fee; however, a suggested donation of $1 or one non-perishable food item is suggested. Set an example and help them reach their goal faster by making an online donation. Summit Capital will match all cash donations.

The address for the Laurelhurst Haunted House is:

3519 43rd Avenue NE

Seattle, WA 98105

The haunted house is perfect for children between the ages of 8-18. Younger children are welcome to enter the haunted house, but an escort is recommended. Adults, of course, are welcome; come grab some candy and stop by the photo station on your way out!

About Jim Thorpe and Summit Capital Partners

Jim Thorpe of Seattle, WA, has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry. He works to find high-demand property in low inventory areas for both developers and homeowners alike. One of his specialties is locating single-family homes in property parcels zoned for multi-family development. His rental portfolio now includes houses, apartments, and commercial properties. Thorpe’s dedication to his business has led to city-wide growth and development in the real estate sector.

Summit Capital is a real estate development and management firm that operates out of Puget Sound. They work to acquire off-market real estate and specialize in developing risk-adjusted solutions, allowing an assets’ value to increase over 6-12 months. Summit Capital aims to make a difference in the community where they do business.

Contact:

Name: Jim Thorpe

Email: info@summitcapital-partners.com

Company: Summit Capital Partners

Address: 3803 NE 45th, Seattle, WA 98105.

Phone: 206-888-6801

Website: https://summitcapital-partners.com/