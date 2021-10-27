Dr. James “Jazzy” Jordan Presents Gospel Recording Artist Erica Reed Building “What Are You Waiting On?”

Erica Reed Building "What are you waiting on?"

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (St. Louis, MO) Music Industry Veteran Dr. James “Jazzy” Jordan presents to the world Gospel Recording Artist Erica Reed ‘s new single, releases Building “What Are you Waiting On?” from the forthcoming album Building, October 22 on EDP Records.



Written by singer, songwriter Erica Reed, Building “What Are You Waiting On?” was produced by Grammy, Stellar and Dove Award winning producer Sanchez Harley who has worked with music legends Aretha Franklin and Shirley Caesar. “Building…What Are You Waiting On?” the first single released by Reed since her 2019 hit, “Standing At The Gate.”



The sprit-filled soprano who grew up singing Gospel in the church in Southeast Missouri said, “I wrote Building “What Are You Waiting On?” to encourage people to salvation. Salvation is free. It’s yours for the asking.”



Dr. James “Jazzy” Jordan, who has held Senior Executive positions at Verity Records and Jive Records, has worked with some of the greatest artists in gospel music today, including, Kirk Franklin, John P. Kee, Richard Smallwood, Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp and Donnie McClurkin. He says, “I am blessed to introduce to you Erica Reed. This anointed woman of God is a fresh face in Gospel. She is a very talented songwriter, a singer, a loving person and one of God's angels with a message for you.



We are living in a crazy time, war, pandemics, a divided society. We need a message, and we need it now. Erica Reed is here to remind us that it is time to come into God's Building with her new single Building "What are you waiting on?”



The soul-stirring ballad, Building “What Are You Waiting On?” will be available on all digital platforms October 22 as its accompanying video premieres on YouTube.



For media interviews contact seven49group@gmail.com



Follow Erica Reed on Social Media

Instagram: ericareedmusic

Facebook: ericareedmusic

Website: www.ericareedmusic.com