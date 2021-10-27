Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,825 in the last 365 days.

Dr. James “Jazzy” Jordan Presents Gospel Recording Artist Erica Reed Building “What Are You Waiting On?”

Erica Reed Building "What are you waiting on?"

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (St. Louis, MO)  Music Industry Veteran Dr. James “Jazzy” Jordan presents to the world Gospel Recording Artist Erica Reed ‘s new single, releases Building “What Are you Waiting On?” from the forthcoming album Building, October 22 on EDP Records.
 
Written by singer, songwriter Erica Reed, Building “What Are You Waiting On?” was produced by Grammy, Stellar and Dove Award winning producer Sanchez Harley who has worked with music legends Aretha Franklin and Shirley Caesar. “Building…What Are You Waiting On?”  the first single released by Reed since her 2019 hit, “Standing At The Gate.”
 
The sprit-filled soprano who grew up singing Gospel in the church in Southeast Missouri said, “I wrote Building “What Are You Waiting On?” to encourage people to salvation. Salvation is free. It’s yours for the asking.”
 
Dr. James “Jazzy” Jordan, who has held Senior Executive positions at Verity Records and Jive Records, has worked with some of the greatest artists in gospel music today, including, Kirk Franklin, John P. Kee, Richard Smallwood, Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp and Donnie McClurkin. He says, “I am blessed to introduce to you Erica Reed. This anointed woman of God is a fresh face in Gospel. She is a very talented songwriter, a singer, a loving person and one of God's angels with a message for you.  
 
We are living in a crazy time, war, pandemics, a divided society. We need a message, and we need it now. Erica Reed is here to remind us that it is time to come into God's Building with her new single Building "What are you waiting on?” 
 
The soul-stirring ballad, Building “What Are You Waiting On?” will be available on all digital platforms October 22 as its accompanying video premieres on YouTube.
 
For media interviews contact seven49group@gmail.com
 
Follow Erica Reed on Social Media
Instagram: ericareedmusic
Facebook: ericareedmusic
Website: www.ericareedmusic.com

Seven49Group
email us here
James Jordan
+1 917-975-0000

You just read:

Dr. James “Jazzy” Jordan Presents Gospel Recording Artist Erica Reed Building “What Are You Waiting On?”

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.