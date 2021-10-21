Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,489 in the last 365 days.

Nonresident elk tags still available for residents to buy as second tags

Resident Idaho hunters looking to potentially double their elk hunting opportunities this year are in luck. Some nonresident elk tags remain available for residents as second tag for the 2021 season. After Aug. 1, unsold nonresident tags remaining can be bought by resident hunters as second tags, but still at the nonresident price. Available tags and zones are listed online at gooutdoorsidaho.com. Residents can also buy the tags at all license vendors, at Fish and Game regional offices, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

These elk tags fall within the statewide limit of 12,815 nonresident tags. The tags are not currently available to nonresidents because the nonresident limits for each individual elk zone has already been met, but the total nonresident tags in all combined elk zones was less than the statewide limit for nonresident tags. 

You just read:

Nonresident elk tags still available for residents to buy as second tags

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.