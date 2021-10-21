Sales Intelligence Market Statistics 2021: Key influencing factors responsible for the expeditious growth
Growth of the sales intelligence market are imminent need for advanced software and growing demand for data enrichment software to improve sales conversions.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for immense solution among the SMEs for improving their customer base and growing demand for data enrichment solutions to improve sales conversions drives the growth of the market. However, lack of knowledge among the SMEs and complexities of the processes involved in maintaining data integrity hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for AI based sales intelligence solution across the industries and surge in use of technographics to identify buying intent is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the sales intelligence market.
Major players analyzed include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., DiscoverOrg LLC, Demandbase, Inc., Clearbit, Inc., InsideView Technologies, Inc., Infogroup, Inc., UpLead, Inc., RelPro, Inc., YesWare, Inc. and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd..
Impact of COVID-19 on Sales Intelligence Market:
• With the practice of social distancing reducing consumer and business activity to a minimum, organizations are adopting sales intelligence solutions for increasing their customers base and to enhance their market share.
• The rising COVID-19 patients across the globe have led shutdown of many small and medium size enterprises which is negatively impacting the growth of the market. Thus many SMEs are adopting cloud based sales intelligence solutions to increase their market value.
