Global Dietary Fibers Market Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends, Region By Forecast To 2027
Global Dietary Fibers Market size is projected to grow from USD 5300 million in 2020 to USD 9600 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.5%.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dietary fibers are vital elements that aid in digestion and the regularization of bowel motions in humans and animals. These are plant-based parts of food that are indigestible. Based on their physical features, the two most common forms of dietary fibers on the market are soluble and insoluble. Plants provide the majority of these fibers, which are made up of cellulose and non-cellulosic polysaccharides. These fibers aid in the removal of waste from the body, the maintenance of body weight, and the prevention of diabetes and heart disease by lowering blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Dietary Fibers market analysis include BENEO, ADM, Lonza, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Puris, Emsland Group, Kerry Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Nexira, Tate & Lyle, Farbest Brands, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Taiyo International, AGT Food and Ingredients.
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
People's poor eating habits have led in an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular ailments. Furthermore, the prevalence of obesity and diabetes has risen dramatically. As a result, medical professionals are highlighting the need of eating nutritious meals high in dietary fiber. Dietetic nutrition will be required as the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, lifestyle diseases, and personal care spending rises. Furthermore, consumer perceptions that dietary products will be better suited for their dietary requirements than regular diets, combined with the benefits provided by these products, such as bowel health and blood sugar and cholesterol level control, will create lucrative opportunities for the global dietary fibers market.
COVID-19 Impact on the Dietary Fibers Market
COVID-19 had a minor impact on the dietary fiber market. Nutritional fibers are commonly found in a wide range of items, including dietary supplements, animal feed, and medications. Dietary fiber-containing products are also utilized to boost muscle mass and immunity. This factor resulted in a significant market demand for dietary fiber products.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Product, the market is segmented into soluble and insoluble dietary fibers. Dietary fiber that is soluble has the largest market share. When a soluble fiber ingredient in a dietary fiber product reacts with abdominal fluids, it forms a gel, delaying digestion and allowing the body to properly absorb the nutrients in the meal consumed. It also reduces the amount of bad cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein, in the blood. The National Institutes of Health estimates that this will reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
Based on the Source, the market is segmented into Cereals & grains, Fruits & vegetables, others. The cereals and grains segment dominated the market. Consumption of these fibers lowers the risk of cardiovascular disorders like stroke and coronary heart disease. Furthermore, fibers included in oats, flaxseeds, beans, and oat bran aid in the reduction of low-density lipoprotein, lowering overall blood cholesterol levels.
Based on the Application, the market is segmented into food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Companion animal nutrition, others. Bakery applications are expected to be one of the dietary fibers market's fastest expanding segments. Market growth is aided by the baking industry's strong expansion, which is aided by rising health consciousness.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The largest market share is held by North America. Rising demand for fiber supplements as a result of increased health awareness and a significant growth in exports to other nations. Furthermore, innovation in the fiber supplement market, such as a fiber supplement product available in numerous tastes and combinations (such as cinnamon oatmeal raisin and cranberry lemon drizzle), contributes in decreasing cholesterol levels and promoting improved heart health.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2020, Nature's Way, a nutritional supplement company, has announced the release of Alive Teen Gummy Multivitamins, a new product. These multivitamin pills are designed to assist teenagers in laying the groundwork for a healthier life in today's fast-paced society.
