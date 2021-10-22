Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce joins the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization Task Force
Our mission is to create wrap-around services and a navigation network hub for veterans, military serving, and their families to provide community resources for Education, Housing for Heroes, Vet-preneur, Workforce Transition, Family and Wellness services
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
The IDVCC is a network hub that delivers wrap-around services by building strong partnerships and relationships.
“In Idaho, we believe that together is better,” stated Dr. Mindi Anderson, Executive Director, Idaho Veterans Chamber of commerce.
The NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables the NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
“National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process visit https://nvbdc.org/certification-landing-page/ or call 888-CERTIFIED.
The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce is based in Boise; visit their website at https://www.idahoveterans.org .
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website and contact Lt. Col. (ret) Kathy Poynton at kpoynton@nvbdc.org or call (703) 282-6862.
