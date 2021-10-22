Automotive LiDAR Market Size USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027 | Industry Demand, Share, Business Growth- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive LiDAR Market Size – USD 166.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 27.8%, Market trends – Increased investment in R&D in developed regions.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advancement in automotive technology and the increase in automotive safety regulations are driving the demand for the market.

The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. An increase in the research and development activities in the autonomous vehicle has propelled the demand for the market. The market for autonomous vehicles is continuously evolving to meet the requirement of the customers by collaborating with tech giants.

The Automotive LiDAR market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, Automotive LiDAR market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis.

The benefit of the LiDAR may drive its demand, but the high cost and low durability of the currently existing technology will affect its demand among the automotive industry. Several companies have avoided using this technology owing to its less durability and limited range.

The high demand for solid-state LiDAR is due to its cost-effective nature. Built on a silicon chip, a solid-state LiDAR is smaller and more irrepressible to vibrations. It can also adjust its directional focus, which is desirable for autonomous vehicle designers.

In Automotive LiDAR market segmentation by manufacturer, the report targets the following companies:

The Global Automotive LiDAR Market report is furnished with key market statistics organized in the form of charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representations. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the key market aspects like market size, volume, share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption rate, and other key elements that offer an idea about the prospective expansion of the Automotive LiDAR industry.

Key participants include Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., and Innoviz Technologies Ltd., among others.

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Automotive LiDAR market. The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Automotive LiDAR industry report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Regional Analysis By Emergen Research:

North America dominated the market for automotive LiDAR with a 53.9% share in 2019. The mandatory regulations by the government for the installation of safety technologies and the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies will drive the demand of the market.

The global Automotive LiDAR market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive LiDAR Market on the basis of image type, technology, vehicle type, application, location, and region:

Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Image Type

3D-Image Type

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solid-State LiDAR

Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ICE

HEV

PHEV

Battery Electric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-autonomous vehicle

Significant Features of the Automotive LiDAR Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

These LiDAR technologies are generally used on bumper and grills location. A need for a better field view without any effect on the appearance of the vehicles is leading the demand for this segment.

