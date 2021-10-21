Department Recognizes Employees for Years of Continued Service

October 21, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today honored 44 employees for their years of dedicated service to the department and to the State of Maryland during a virtual awards ceremony. Of the employees being honored, 16 have 20 or more years of experience; six have 30 or more years of service; and two have 40 years of experience. All together, these employees represent 645 years of public service and over 1.3 million hours worked.

“Many of our employees have been with the department for a majority of their careers,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Their years of public service are a testament to their dedication to helping Maryland’s farmers and producers. MDA and the State of Maryland are fortunate to have such a talented, knowledgeable, and committed group of employees. Thank you to all of my colleagues who were honored today. Your years of hard work have helped Maryland’s agriculture industry remain strong and viable.”

The following is a list of department employees by their county of residence who were recognized with service awards.

Anne Arundel County

George Williams, Central Services, 40 years

Diane Chasse, Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, 25 years

Lynn Buehler, Fiscal Services, 25 years

Barry Nellenback, Animal Health, 15 years

William “Stone” Slade, Marketing, 10 years

Megan Watson, Turf & Seed, 10 years

Lauren Evans, Fiscal Services, 5 years

Brian Prendergast, Mosquito Control, 5 years

Baltimore City

Ross Peddicord, Maryland Horse Industry Board, 10 years

Baltimore County

Dimeka Patterson, Weights & Measures, 20 years

Keeve Brine, Resource Conservation, 10 years

Eric Richardson, Weights & Measures, 5 years

Calvert County

Felicia Holland, Food Quality Assurance, 5 years

Caroline County

Carol Middleton, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Brittni Rideout, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Melissa Saathoff, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Carroll County

Noah Schaeffer, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Caleb Snyder, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Cecil County

Jeannette George, Weights & Measures, 20 years

Dorchester County

Kyle Brinson, Mosquito Control, 10 years

Frederick County

Thomas Lupp, Forest Pest Management, 40 years

Dwight Dotterer, Nutrient Management, 20 years

Harford County

Craig Kuhn, Forest Pest Management, 35 years

Thomas Bagamsah, Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share Program, 15 years

Ahmad Rezvani, State Chemist, 10 years

Howard County

Janine Davenport, Animal Health, 10 years

Kent County

Jennifer Freebery, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Samuel Leaverton, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Montgomery County

Saiping Tso, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Catherine Stragar, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 5 years

Prince George’s County

Diana Lagunes, Resource Conservation, 15 years

Omari Bernett, Mosquito Control, 5 years

Tanya Ware, State Chemist, 5 years

Queen Anne’s County

James Drews, Turf & Seed, 20 years

St. Mary’s County

Eileen Beard, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Weylin Anderson, Nutrient Management, 15 years

Talbot County

Kevin Whited, Animal Health, 5 years

Washington County

Ginger Noble, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Wicomico County

Betty Baine, Food Quality Assurance, 35 years

Joshua Shrieves, Mosquito Control, 5 years

Gregory Stavely, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Worcester County

Douglas Jones, Resource Conservation, 30 years

# # #

