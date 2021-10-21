Department Recognizes Employees for Years of Continued Service

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today honored 44 employees for their years of dedicated service to the department and to the State of Maryland during a virtual awards ceremony. Of the employees being honored, 16 have 20 or more years of experience; six have 30 or more years of service; and two have 40 years of experience. All together, these employees represent 645 years of public service and over 1.3 million hours worked.
“Many of our employees have been with the department for a majority of their careers,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Their years of public service are a testament to their dedication to helping Maryland’s farmers and producers. MDA and the State of Maryland are fortunate to have such a talented, knowledgeable, and committed group of employees. Thank you to all of my colleagues who were honored today. Your years of hard work have helped Maryland’s agriculture industry remain strong and viable.”
The following is a list of department employees by their county of residence who were recognized with service awards.
Anne Arundel County
- George Williams, Central Services, 40 years
- Diane Chasse, Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, 25 years
- Lynn Buehler, Fiscal Services, 25 years
- Barry Nellenback, Animal Health, 15 years
- William “Stone” Slade, Marketing, 10 years
- Megan Watson, Turf & Seed, 10 years
- Lauren Evans, Fiscal Services, 5 years
- Brian Prendergast, Mosquito Control, 5 years
Baltimore City
- Ross Peddicord, Maryland Horse Industry Board, 10 years
Baltimore County
- Dimeka Patterson, Weights & Measures, 20 years
- Keeve Brine, Resource Conservation, 10 years
- Eric Richardson, Weights & Measures, 5 years
Calvert County
- Felicia Holland, Food Quality Assurance, 5 years
Caroline County
- Carol Middleton, Resource Conservation, 20 years
- Brittni Rideout, Resource Conservation, 5 years
- Melissa Saathoff, Resource Conservation, 5 years
Carroll County
- Noah Schaeffer, Resource Conservation, 20 years
- Caleb Snyder, Resource Conservation, 5 years
Cecil County
- Jeannette George, Weights & Measures, 20 years
Dorchester County
- Kyle Brinson, Mosquito Control, 10 years
Frederick County
- Thomas Lupp, Forest Pest Management, 40 years
- Dwight Dotterer, Nutrient Management, 20 years
Harford County
- Craig Kuhn, Forest Pest Management, 35 years
- Thomas Bagamsah, Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share Program, 15 years
- Ahmad Rezvani, State Chemist, 10 years
Howard County
- Janine Davenport, Animal Health, 10 years
Kent County
- Jennifer Freebery, Resource Conservation, 5 years
- Samuel Leaverton, Resource Conservation, 5 years
Montgomery County
- Saiping Tso, Resource Conservation, 5 years
- Catherine Stragar, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 5 years
Prince George’s County
- Diana Lagunes, Resource Conservation, 15 years
- Omari Bernett, Mosquito Control, 5 years
- Tanya Ware, State Chemist, 5 years
Queen Anne’s County
- James Drews, Turf & Seed, 20 years
St. Mary’s County
- Eileen Beard, Resource Conservation, 20 years
- Weylin Anderson, Nutrient Management, 15 years
Talbot County
- Kevin Whited, Animal Health, 5 years
Washington County
- Ginger Noble, Resource Conservation, 20 years
Wicomico County
- Betty Baine, Food Quality Assurance, 35 years
- Joshua Shrieves, Mosquito Control, 5 years
- Gregory Stavely, Resource Conservation, 5 years
Worcester County
- Douglas Jones, Resource Conservation, 30 years
