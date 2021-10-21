Co-Working Space Market Outlook 2021- Record High Markets Ahead of Escalating Economy Globally
Co-working space also available to rent so it help to free from any contract which results in flexibility to change quickly as per the evolving business needs.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numerous factor such as rising number of entrepreneurs, start-ups, and freelancers and global expansion, increase demand for the remote working, rising demand for the mobile technologies are some of the major key drivers for the growth of this market. In addition to this, low cost, flexible spaces, expansion of internet spaces, improved literacy rates are also some of the factors for the growth of this market. However, lack of awareness, security concerns, lack of privacy is some of the factors which may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, agriculture technology and new food, advanced manufacturing and robotics such as artificial intelligence, big data, and analytics integrating with the startups is expected to bring lucent opportunities for the co-working space Market .
Major players analyzed include The Office Group Ltd., WeWork Companies Inc, UCommune (HK) Ltd., Soho China Ltd, Nash Work Entrepreneurship Technology Beijing Co., Ltd., LiquidSpace Inc., Knotel Inc., Industrious LLC, Awfis Space Solutions, Kr Space Ltd
Impact of COVID-19 on Co-Working Space Market
1. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all the industries across the world. Furthermore, increased lock down and restriction and bounding to work in home has also affected several markets including co-working space market. Many India organizational employees working from home due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic and operators of co-working spaces, which offer shared office spaces, have seen an almost 50% dip in footfalls.
2. However, organizations are expecting and believe that the downfall could be temporary and demand for flexible space would go up again as some key factors are going for them. Co-working space providers would now have to rethink their strategy, particularly in workplace, interior and design areas, and make the segment more attractive for consumers.
