Data Center Infrastructure Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players
Rapid growth of DCIM adoption in APAC is mainly driven by the dramatic growth of the data center business and customers’ willingness to adopt new technologies.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are numerous key factors of data center infrastructure like power, speed, high bandwidth, super growing technology, energy savings, growing need of cloud storage, rise in the adoption of online and mobile computing storage services, instant scalability state of art infrastructure. In addition, there are some other factors which are contributing to rapid growth of data centers, which are availability, construction time, and easy or flexible to operate. AI might increase the compute equation; on site power generation with climate risk and infrastructure targets green power are some of the opportunities which can be seen in this market.
Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9506
Major players analyzed include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujistu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise co., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp.,
Vertive Group Corp., Huawei investment & holding co ltd., IBM Corp., Schneider Electric SE
Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Infrastructure Market:
• The impact of COVID-19 has hampered functioning of several sectors, including technology, automation, and banking. The impact can be seen very clearly on foreign and domestic small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and multinational companies (MNCs) as they are suffering and some are even shutting down their operations as well.
• Impact of the pandemic on the IT industry is expected to be worse and this economic loss due to COVID-19.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9506
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Other Trending Reports -
1. Green Data Center Market
2 Data Center Rack Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn