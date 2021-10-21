Christoff J. Weihman’s Ultimate Speaker Competition Comes to Colorado Springs
Join us at #AntlersHotel #ColoradoSprings October 26-27 for two days of public speaking skills training and competition as 21 speakers vie for the Ultimate Speaker Prize: Inspirer, Storyteller, Expert
Gordon Brodecki founder of Garage Fitness Competes for the Ultimate Speaker position at Christoff J Weihmans Ultimate Speaker Competition
2-day speaker competition and workshop supports Care and Share Food Bank as it elevates stage presence and challenges public speakers to perform their best
Created and produced by Five Star Customer Experience Expert and Speaker Coach, Christoff J. Weihman and his wife Michelle, the Ultimate Speaker Competition provides an opportunity for speakers to challenge themselves, elevate their skills, and share their greatness on stage in front of a live audience to make an even greater positive impact in the world.
The event will feature 21 speakers who compete in one of three categories: storyteller, expert, or inspirer, sharing stories of resilience, hope, inspiration, and knowledge-based expertise. The general public is encouraged to join the audience to listen, vote, and elevate their own skills as they watch the 21 compete for a final spot as The Ultimate Speaker for this competition. Tickets may be purchased on EventBrite for $47 for a single day or $90 for both days.
“We launched the Ultimate Speaker Competition in 2019 to encourage more speakers to challenge themselves, have fun, and elevate our on-stage presence as influencers of good in the world,” says Weihman. “We’re excited to come to Colorado Springs, the home of several past participants, including event sponsor Michelle Mras, the Grand Prize Winner of the Orlando, Fla. competition held last July.”
“I wanted to bring the Ultimate Speaker Competition to Colorado Springs because we have an exceptional growing community of heart-based speakers, authors, and entrepreneurs whose vision is to make a positive impact in their community,” says Mras. “This event is lively, informational, inspirational. I knew the level of participants in Colorado Springs would bring even greater notoriety to the already impressive list of past speakers.”
Each Ultimate Speaker Competition supports a local non-profit. Care and Share Food Bank has been selected by event coordinators and past participants, Karen Eastman, Eastman Executive Coaching, Las Vegas, and Heather K. Rine, Founder of Quantum Ed-U, Colorado Springs.
“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to provide a platform for Care and Share to tell their own story to our audience of speakers and guests and to assist the organization in fundraising as we shine a light on the great work the organization does daily,” says Rine.
Care and Share Marketing Director, Joanna Wise, will be giving a presentation on October 27 about the amazing work they do for the community of Southern Colorado.
Platinum Sponsor for the Ultimate Speaker Competition is Powerteam International, helmed by CEO and Founder, Bill Walsh.
Other sponsors include: Dr. Philip Agrios, Business Breakthrough Specialist; Jennifer L. Horspool founder of Engagement PR & Marketing; Gordon Brodecki founder of Garage Fitness; Michelle Mras and Brian Swanson, owners of Denim and Pearls; Chawn Bracey founder of Motivator Music; Josh Liske, CEO of IHP Global; Dr. Smiley, Ken Rochon, Celebrity Photographer and Founder of the Keep Smiling Movement; and Darin Adams of Keap sales and marketing automation.
Awards and Prizes provided by Powerteam International and select sponsors.
About Ultimate Speaker Competition and workshop
Speakers need an audience and a stage. With a heart and inspiration to create more and better speakers, Christoff J. Weihman and his wife Michelle Weihman, created the Ultimate Speaker Competition and Workshop in 2019 to elevate the field of speaking, create a fun and engaging event, and encourage more speakers to share their greatness on stage to make an even greater positive impact in the world. To date, more than 100 speakers have participated in events across the U.S. Learn more at UltimateSpeakerCompetition.com.
About Care and Share Food Bank
At Care and Share Food Bank, we believe no one should go hungry. Every day, we provide food to our partner food pantries and meal sites across Southern Colorado to serve families, children, and seniors in need because well-fed communities are better for all of us. Care and Share is a member of Feeding America, a national food bank association. Every year, Care and Share distributes more than 25 million pounds of food to nearly 300 partner agencies throughout 31 counties in Southern Colorado.
