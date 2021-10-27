The Stay Hotels announces the launch of The Stay Line, a new fashion brand with conscious design at its heart
Design-led and sustainably-minded Turkish hotel group The Stay has just launched The Stay Line, a new eco-friendly fashion brand.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design-led and sustainably-minded Turkish hotel group The Stay has just launched The Stay Line, a new eco-friendly fashion brand that embodies 21st-century luxury.
The Stay Line comprises contemporary and elegant staples which have been created with the same considered, eco-conscious and community-focused approach that underpins The Stay Hotels properties in Istanbul and Alacati.
Key pieces in The Stay Line’s pared-back, urban-cool collection include comfy soft-touch T-shirts, trousers, shirts, unisex sweatshirts and raincoats in a range of serene beiges, blues, gentle greens and greys - inspired by the Turkish countryside - as well as classic monochrome pieces.
Predominantly crafted using high-quality, sustainably-sourced organic linen and cotton, or BCI Better Cotton made using environmentally-friendly production methods - each piece is designed to become a wardrobe essential, wearable year after year no matter the season. To this end, the majority of pieces in The Stay Line will be available year-round, with smaller capsule collections occasionally launched.
From raw material through to packaging, sustainability is considered at every step of the production process. The BCI Better Cotton is sourced from the Better Cotton Initiative (https://bettercotton.org), the largest cotton sustainability program in the world. The BCI takes a holistic approach to ensure that farmers benefit from improved working conditions, whilst protecting the environment during the growing process.
Factories used by The Stay Line hold both ICS (The Initiative for Compliance and Sustainability) and BSCI (The Business Social Compliance Initiative) certificates, and during production, water usage is minimised and wash machines only run when at full garment capacity, meaning fewer ‘loads’ are required.
Eighty-five percent of the dyes used during production are water-based and have less environmental impact than plastic-based dyes. Fully biodegradable packaging, which decomposes fully in water or soil in 18-24 months is used whilst in storage, and paper carry bags are provided for in-store purchases on request.
The Stay Line is now available to purchase at five dedicated retail spaces - The Stay Line Corners - which have just opened at The Stay Hotel properties: Bebek Hotel by the Stay, The Stay Bosphorus and The Stay Nisantasi in Istanbul, and The Stay Warehouse in Alacati on the Cesme Peninsula; as well as at The Stay Line showroom at G-Mall in Istanbul.
