Synthetic Paper Market Size, Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028
Reports And Data
The Global synthetic paper market was valued at USD 562.9 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,020.1 Million by 2028, at CAGR of 7.8%NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report on global Synthetic Paper market offering details about recent developments and emerging trends in the global industry. The report offers detailed overview about market size, revenue growth, key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges along with top companies. The report also sheds light on manufacturing and production of products along with recent collaborations in the market.
Global research report called Synthetic Paper market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. Synthetic papers have qualities those of a regular paper made from natural resources. Natural or regular paper is manufactured from wood pulp. On the other hand, synthetic paper is derived from synthetic resins classified from petroleum as its principal material. Synthetic papers hold few beneficial properties, such as, grease, water, oil, chemical and tear resistance consisting of regular paper’s radiant white and printable surface. A major benefit that synthetic papers have over regular papers is resistance to yellowing and far durable life. These well performing qualities of synthetic paper has resulted to gain high popularity as product of choice for almost end user industries. In product type, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Bags (BOPP) holds maximum share of the market proving to be revenue generating material type of synthetic papers. Rising demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly products is forecasted to boost the global synthetic paper market in years to come. In addition, growing agricultural sector, food and beverages industries, general applications sectors, such as labels segments are likely to be termed as market drivers for global synthetic paper market. In the global synthetic paper market, Asia-pacific is forecasted to lead the race of achieving high market share. There is a growing demand for this region because of the recent technological developments, awareness about ecology and demand from end use industries for paper, paper bags and other paper products.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1425
Companies profiled for this market study
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), PPG Industries (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Yupo Corporation (Japan), Arjobex SAS (France), American Profol (US), HOP Industries Corporation (US), Relyco Sales (US), Transilwrap Company, Inc. (US), Cosmo Films (India), Neenah Inc. (US), Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan)
Key finding of the Synthetic Paper market
Cosmo films has launched an upgraded version of synthetic paper which could replace paper in numerous occasions. This film has a capacity to replace paper in all applications possible in daily life where prevention, durability and continuous usage of paper are required
In product type, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Bags (BOPP) holds maximum share of 56.8% proving to be the most revenue generating material type of synthetic papers
Synthetic papers are engineered to have in built sturdiness and durability in wide range of applications needing resistance to elements. For example, oil and chemical resistant drum labels. Medical applications, where labels should be tear and water resistant
In the global synthetic paper market, Asia-pacific is forecasted to lead the race of achieving high market share of 32.2% due to rising urbanization, improving consumer lifestyle and overall sustainability
Key market players have marketed new products and brands of synthetic paper for further broadening the scope of synthetic paper market. Synthetic paper options are determined expressly for one specific application
The factor that contributes to the growth is its maximized use for labelling, printing and laminating applications. There has been an incredible growth in the consumption of synthetic paper in xerography
European synthetic paper market is growing at 7.5% of CAGR owing to the key manufacturers of the synthetic paper industry
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1425
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Synthetic Paper Market on the basis of Product type, Applications, Manufacturing process, End use industry and the regional outlook:
Product type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene Films (BOPP)
High Density Polythene (HDPE)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Other
Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Labelling
Printing
Paper bag making
Other
Manufacturing process (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Film Synthetic Paper
Fiber
Film Laminate
Other
End use industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Packaging
Transportation
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic And Personal Care
Manufacturers
Other
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1425
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Bromacil Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bromacil-market
Aprotic Solvents Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aprotic-solvents-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn