Paul R. Dunkelman named interim Chief Judge of Fifth Judicial District

Saturday, October 16, 2021

DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has named the Hon. Paul R. Dunkelman to serve as interim Chief Judge of the Fifth Judicial District (Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties), during the pendency of a criminal matter involving Chief Judge Mark Thompson (2021CR264, Summit County).

“Judge Dunkelman will take over the leadership role of Chief Judge for the Fifth Judicial District for an indeterminate length of time while Judge Thompson’s case is heard,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “The matter involving Judge Thompson will be properly addressed through the legal system. Judge Thompson has the presumption of innocence, and he is entitled to and deserves due process.”

The Hon. Sean Finn from the 17th Judicial District (Adams and Broomfield counties) has been assigned to preside over the case and prosecutors from the First Judicial District (Gilpin and Jefferson counties) will be assigned to the case.

“I have great confidence in Judge Dunkelman’s ability to lead the Fifth Judicial District during this difficult time,” Chief Justice Boatright added.

Judge Dunkelman was appointed to the District Court in 2013 and handles a mixed docket comprised of domestic, criminal, civil, juvenile and mental health cases as well as a Recovery Court. Prior to his appointment, Judge Dunkelman worked in private practice for 20, years most recently with the law firm of Carlson, Carlson & Dunkelman, LLC in Frisco, CO, where his practice focused primarily on family law, criminal law and civil litigation. Judge Dunkelman earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Colgate University in 1988 and a J.D. from the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver in 1993.