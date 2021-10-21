2021-10-21 09:35:03.54 $74,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won In St. Charles

2021-10-21 09:35:03.54

A Show Me Cash player in St. Charles County has claimed the $74,000 jackpot won in the Oct. 7 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Hucks Food Store, 2875 St. Peters Howell Road, in St. Peters.

This, the most recent Show Me Cash jackpot-winning ticket, is the 44th such ticket sold in 2021 and brings the total amount of jackpot prizes won by Show Me Cash players to $6.1 million for the year.

The Show Me Cash jackpot for Thursday night is an estimated $190,000.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in total prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $18.9 million of appropriated Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.