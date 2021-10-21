Secretary Raffensperger Announces She Leads Webinar, "The Art of StartUps Part 2: More to Explore"

(Atlanta) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing that She Leads will be hosting its 15th event, “The Art of StartUps Part 2: More to Explore.” This free webinar will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 6 pm. Registration is open to all Georgians.

“I encourage all Georgians to take advantage of my office’s She Leads financial empowerment programs,” said Raffensperger. “As a small business owner, I know the difficulty of starting and growing a business, and how good advice can shorten the path to success.”

Finding startup funding may feel like a hopeless task. But with the right guidance, you can look in the right places for the right kind of funding — and get your startup exactly where it needs to be. Our panelists will further explore several alternative financing methods for your startup, giving you the essential knowledge you need to make the best choice for your new business.

The event will be moderated by Award-winning Journalist Donna Lowry. Speakers for this free webinar include Founder & CEO, Finance Savvy CEO™, and creator of Your Profit Playbook™ Marguerite Pressley Davis; Assistant Director of the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) Jane McCracken; and Managing Member of Kendrick Advisory & Advocacy Group Ms. Dar'shun Kendrick, JD/MBA.

She Leads is a women’s financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy platform and is administered through the Securities and Charities Division in partnership with Investor Protection Trust. These free webinars feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.

The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend this free and informational webinar.

To register for this free event, click here.

To learn more about She Leads, click here.

To stay informed on all things She Leads, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter by using the handle, @SheLeadsGA.