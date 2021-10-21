Regenerative Medicine Market Share ,Trend ,Forecast 2021-2027 & Regional Analysis
Regenerative Medicine Market | Report by Product ,by Application ,by Region, Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Regenerative Medicine Market Research Report by Product (Tissue-engineered Products, Cell Therapies, Gene Therapies, and Progenitor & Stem Cell Therapies), by Application (Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Wound Care, Dental, Ocular, Other Applications) ,by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Regenerative Medicine Market size is projected to grow from USD 28,500 million in 2020 to USD 155,400 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.41%.
Regenerative medications are used to repair, restore, and regenerate tissues and organs that have been damaged, diseased, or aged naturally. These medications restore cell and tissue functionality and are used to treat a variety of degenerative conditions, including dermatological, neurological diseases, cardiovascular disease, and orthopedic applications. The introduction of stem cell technology, and the unrealized potential of nanotechnology, are driving the expansion of this market. The increasing focus on stem cells and the expansion of R&D efforts in emerging economies are important for enhancing market growth. The developing world is concentrating on technology improvements, which are forecast to increase the market.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Regenerative Medicine market analysis include Acelity Holdings, Inc. (Lifecell Corporation), Athersys, Inc., Cryolife, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, IstoBiologics (IstoBiologics Medical Systems, Inc.), Medtronic Plc, Organogenesis Inc., Stryker Corporation, Stem Cell, Inc. (Bioheart, Inc.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Tissue-engineered Products, Cell Therapies, Gene Therapies, and Progenitor & Stem Cell Therapies. Tissue-engineered Products segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Wound Care, Dental, Ocular, and Other Applications. Musculoskeletal segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact on the Regenerative Medicine Market
This pandemic has affected growth in a wide range of economies. The COVID-19 outbreak will have an immediate impact on the regenerative medicine market over the projected period. Because of national lockdowns, denied wound care services, cancelled or postponed elective surgeries, and rising skin injuries among COVID-19 medical care professionals, the regenerative medicine industry is likely to fall throughout the projection period.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share. The growth of the North American regenerative medicine market can be attributed to the region's rising stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery, as well as the expansion of the healthcare sector and the widespread use of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies in the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.
