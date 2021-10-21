Kevin S. Kaplan Discusses the History and Mission of the SEAL Legacy Foundation
Kevin S. Kaplan On the History and Mission of the SEAL Legacy FoundationLAS VEGAS , NEVADA, UNITED STATES , October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SEAL Legacy Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides support to US Navy SEALS and their families. The organization is known for being especially dedicated to the loved ones of deceased or wounded SEALs. Kevin S. Kaplan, CEO of Coaching Charities in Las Vegas, helped start this organization and shares more about its admirable history and mission.
The SEAL Legacy Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of US Navy SEALs and their families. Providing support in nearly every aspect of physical and emotional wellness, the nonprofit has been a particularly invaluable resource for those struggling in the wake of a tragedy.
Kevin S. Kaplan is the CEO of Coaching Charities and played a key role in establishing this organization. He discusses the history of the foundation and its larger mission to deliver support to people who need it the most.
Who the SEAL Legacy Foundation Helps
Based in Austin, the SEAL Legacy Foundation was established in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It was founded and led by SEALs who were sensitive to the unique needs of SEALs and their loved ones. From educational to medical assistance, Kevin S. Kaplan says that current SEALs, former SEALs, and their families can apply for a variety of resources to secure anything from financial to emotional help.
While priority is given to members who have been mentally or physically affected by their time in the service, current and retired members are also eligible for select programs. For instance, the Guardian program offers everything from mortgage assistance, family counseling, and help with PTSD. This foundation further supports related charitable causes that benefit the SEAL community.
What Is the SEAL Legacy?
The US Navy Seals were established in 1962. Since then, its teams have never left behind one of their members on the battlefield, nor have they ever lost a SEAL to capture. Dead or alive, the SEALs find a way to take care of one other however they can. It’s an elite collection of people bound together by an ethos of loyalty.
Unfortunately, the same degree of support hasn’t always been bestowed to the families of SEALs in the aftermath of injury or death. Limited resources may make it difficult for people to pay for funeral or health expenses or just to maintain their quality of life. The individual stories from members and family members were enough to give this group its legs.
The foundation attempts to fill in the gaps wherever possible with grants, scholarship opportunities, and life-long mentorship. Its founders were inspired to honor the SEALs by ensuring everyone can have their fundamental needs met. From the moment he heard about the endeavors and the values behind it, Kevin S.Kaplan was committed to helping its founders fulfill their mission.
Kevin Kaplan and the SEAL Legacy Foundation
The SEAL Legacy Foundation is an organized enterprise with multiple programs that benefit Navy SEALs and their families. From ambassadors to accountants, the organization relies on numerous professionals to keep everything going. This is where Kevin S. Kaplan and his team lends his expertise. His company, Coaching Charities assists nonprofits the foundation management they need to achieve their larger goals.
Kaplan’s career is firmly rooted in the art of marketing and development, something that all charities will need to implement to truly succeed. However, he emphasizes the more practical (often seen as dull) fundamentals of nonprofits including legal support, financial records, grant applications: providing assistance to the founders of the Seal Legacy Foundation. They had to look for someone like Kaplan to ensure they are doing all they can to benefit the SEAL community.
There are so many amazing initiatives that never get off the ground because they don’t lay a strong foundation. Kaplan’s company doesn’t just teach nonprofit leaders to build their charitable platforms, it provides them a map for optimal success. With the right plan, there’s no telling how far his clients can go and how much good they can do.
