Plasma Fractionation Market Worth $41.4 Billion by 2027 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Plasma Fractionation Market by Product [Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Coagulation Factors, Albumin], Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology), and End User (Hospital, Clinical Research Lab, Academic Institutes) - Forecast to 2027

According to a new market research report " Plasma Fractionation Market by Product [Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Coagulation Factors, Albumin], Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology), and End User (Hospital, Clinical Research Lab, Academic Institutes) - Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the plasma fractionation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to reach $41.4 billion by 2027.

Plasma fractionation is a process of separation, extraction, and purification of specific components from the plasma. Recently, the growing number of chronic cases with aged people has increased the demand for plasma-derived products. In the case of aged people, but in inborn, immunological disorders have increased over the past few years. For instance, the number of genes identified with inborn errors of immunity was 269 in 2015, which increased to 430 in 2019. Thus, the demand for plasma-derived immunoglobulins and other products is rising at a rapid pace.

COVID-19 Impact on the Plasma Fractionation Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 forced countries to undertake initiatives to adopt plasma therapy. For instance, the European Commission, DG DIGIT, developed and hosted a database in compliance with Data Protection Regulations 2016/679 and 2018/17/25 to support the monitoring of convalescent plasma donation and use monitoring. The database was designed in collaboration with the European Blood Alliance (EBA). The EBA was responsible for coordinating the data entry by all blood establishments across the EU.

Apart from government initiatives, companies are also developing an effective treatment against COVID-19. For instance, Octapharma AG (Switzerland) launched a special project team to explore new therapies for COVID-19. The company also announced that it had joined other plasma fractionation leaders to develop a potential plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin therapy for treating COVID-19. In February 2020, Grifols, S.A. (Spain) agreed with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) to build a network of plasma collection centers and other facilities for producing plasma medicines, including a plasma fractionation plant a purification plant in Saudi Arabia.

Thus, plasma-derived immunoglobulin played an important role in the treatment of the disease, thus created a positive impact on the growth of the plasma fractionation market.

The plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product [Immunoglobulins (IVIG, SCIG, and others), coagulation factors, albumin, protease inhibitors, and others), application (immunology, hematology, neurology, critical care, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and others), end user (hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Based on product type, the immunoglobulins accounted for the largest share of the overall plasma fractionation market in 2020. Immunoglobulins are used as first-line therapy for various neurologic, immunologic, and hematologic conditions. The most common use of immunoglobulin therapy is to treat primary immune deficiencies and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP). Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) is also being considered for various neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis, neuropathic pain, and chronic fatigue syndrome. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of SCIg and the increasing on- and off-label use of immunoglobulins for various indications.

Based on application, the neurology segment commanded the largest share of the overall plasma fractionation market in 2020. The rising number of neurological disorders and the focus of vendors on discovering plasma products for neurology.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall plasma fractionation market in 2020. The growing need for therapies for immunodeficiency disorders, growing number of hospitals & healthcare expenditure, and rising consumption of plasma-derived products by hospitals & clinics are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2020, the North America accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the APAC plasma fractionation market are rising consumption of plasma-derived products, presence of leading players, contract fractionation agreements between countries, and programs for increasing the use of plasma and fractionation.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years. The plasma fractionation market witnessed several new product launches, approvals, agreements, partnerships & collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, in April 2020, Grifols, S.A. (Spain) launched HyperRAB (3-mL – 900-IU). It will be used for treatment for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.

Some of the key players operating in the global plasma fractionation market are CSL Limited (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octopharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A. (Italy), Shire plc (U.K.), Biotest AG (Germany), China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (China), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd (U.K.), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Haemonetics Corporation (U.S.),BioIVT LLC (U.S.), Green Cross Biotherapeutics Inc. (Canada), Sartorius Stedim Biotech GmbH (Germany), LFB S.A. (France), Scinomed Ltd. (U.K.), Oxbridge Pharma Ltd (U.K.), Sanquin (Netherlands), Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China), Hualan Biological Engineering Inc (China), Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Shanxi Kangbao Biological Product Co. Ltd. (China), Sichuan YuandaShuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Reliance Life Sciences (India), IntasBiopharm Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Hemarus (India), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Chemo-Sero Therapeutic Research Institute (Japan), SK Plasma Co., Ltd. (Korea), Korean Red Cross (Korea), STROVI (Malaysia), The National Bioproducts Institute (South Africa), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), MDA Plasma Fractionation Center (Israel), and Hemobras (Brazil) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product

Immunoglobulins Intravenous Immunoglobulins Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins Others

Coagulation Factors

Albumin

Protease Inhibitors

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Application

Immunology

Hematology

Neurology

Critical Care

Hemato-Oncology

Rheumatology

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, by End User

Hospitals& Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

