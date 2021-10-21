Dr. William Epps Jr. Showcases his book, “In Search Of: Old Testament-Solid Foundation” at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2021
Dr. William Epps Jr. Showcases his book, “In Search Of: Old Testament-Solid Foundation” at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2021.
Epps' comparison of the Old Testament, and how this laid out the foundation to the modern-day Christian Faith, with The New Testament illuminates the power and perfect plan the Lord has for His people”MESSE FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book lovers around the globe can look forward to an eye-opening and spiritual-filled day as author, Dr. William Epps Jr. will exhibit his book, In Search Of: Old Testament-Solid Foundation during the 3rd edition of Frankfurter Buchmesse at the Frankfurt Book Fair.
— Nova C. Of Mainspring Books
Displaying two views of both the old and new testament, Epps’ presents a theological book that enhances Christian education and biblical knowledge about Jesus Christ.
Bringing in enlightenment and solid biblical and theological foundation, the book sheds light on the essential messages contained within the Bible, helping Christians better understand its true basics and history. It primarily explores a variety of scriptural-related subjects, including the law and the covenant, a combination of law and Psalms, major and minor prophets, baptism, communion, evangelism, and the Baptist doctrine.
It also provides a further discussion about the historical accounts on the books of Galatians, Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, Timothy, Titus and Revelations, showcasing how these scriptures connect in bringing messages of salvation.
Author Dr. William Epps Jr. is a licensed and ordained minister and a man of faith. After earning his Master’s degree in biblical studies and a Doctorate of Religious Education, Epps spent most of his life preaching and teaching God’s word to enhance Christian education and Biblical knowledge about Jesus Christ.
In Search Of: Old Testament-Solid Foundation is a 52-page book, available on Kindle, hardcover or paperback at Amazon, Barnes&Nobles and all leading bookstores. To get more real-time information about Dr. William Epps’ latest book release, event and news, visit his page at www.wejbooks.com.
You can also check out Dr. William Epps Jr’s book interview in BOTM (Book Of The Month) and This Week In America With Ric Bratton on YouTube.
In relation to the Frankfurt Book Fair, this year’s event will come together under the motto “Re:connect – Welcome Back to Frankfurt” with more than 1,500 exhibitors from more than
70 countries along with some 200 authors, who will once again gather at a marketplace for content and a celebration of books.
For more details about the 2021 Frankfurt Book Fair, visit www.buchmesse.de.
Title: In Search Of: Old Testament-Solid Foundation
Author: Dr. William Epps Jr.
Publisher: MainSpringBooks
ISBN: 978-1947352551
Genre: Religion
Reviewed by: Nova C. Of MainSpringBooks
Marketed by: MainspringBooks
Bright Chavez
MainspringBooks
+1 323-407-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Dr. William Epps People of Distinction Radio Interview