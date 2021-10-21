Entrepreneur Luke Mac Is Turning Small Businesses into Successful Brands
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 29-Year-old college dropout Luke Mac founded his Full-Service Advertising Agency Easyeye while sleeping rough in a homeless shelter for almost a year. While taking on clients and proving his desire and willingness to take brands to new levels he worked his way out of homelessness to become one of the most successful marketing entrepreneurs in his space.
Raised in Dublin Ireland, Luke Mac is a driving sensation and a breath of fresh air in the advertising industry “experts say” as he carries a success story that stacked all the odds against him. Luke is currently writing his own book which he aims to be a #1 bestseller and will be published in 2022. The book will teach young entrepreneurs how to start businesses with no money.
Signs of Luke being an entrepreneur showed at early ages. He was always creative and his knowledge of the business from a young age showed besides the fact he was failing in school. By the age of 14, he was buying a selling anything he could get his hands on to locals in his area with the aim of building a small business someday.
Luke set out in a number of small business ventures in his early 20s after dropping out of business college. They included e-commerce, events and branding. He also went into a business partnership where he grew two companies, however, his business partnership ended in betrayal. When Luke reached 27, he lost everything. After an increasing roll of bad luck, negative relationships, a betrayed partnership and terrible decisions to follow, Luke fell homeless and ended up on the streets of Dublin leaving him broken as a person.
All odds were stacked against the still young entrepreneur and nobody believed he would recover from the hand he had been dealt.
Luke had different plans, with only a phone and a laptop to his name, he began planning much larger than he ever did before. Firstly, he used his branding and marketing skills to create an attractive brand that clients would want to do business with. He then began networking online and put a team of experienced digital experts together from around the world that believed in the entrepreneur and his vision. Luke then put his persistence and sales skills into motion and began making call after call each day while sitting in a shared homeless shelter pitching the services he had to offer and the value they could bring to business owners.
Persistence has been the key to Luke Mac’s life and has given the entrepreneur the courage to rise from any fall. Easyeye now focuses on nurturing clients in all areas of their marketing and branding. Luke’s agency offers everything that a company needs to build its brand from graphic design, web design, video ads, social media management, SEO, and paid ads.
The entrepreneur has built an agency that has taken small companies worldwide and turned them into recognized brands.
The sky is the limit for Luke Mac and his growing advertising agency “Easyeye”.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brand_building_agency
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-mac-founder-of-easyeye-2bb663151
Website: https://easyeye.ie/
Luke Mac
Luke Mac
Easyeye
