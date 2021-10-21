Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Size ($5,101.94Mn by 2028) Lead by Neurological Disorders (25.5% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Size and Growth is anticipated to extent $5,101.94 Million by 2028 from $1,041.05 Million in 2021 to grow at 25.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Driven by growing prevalence of neurological disorders, and increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of age-associated neurological disorders.

The new research study on the Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Size and Forecast to 2028 By Technology (Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach, Trojan Horse Approach, Increasing Permeability, Passive Diffusion, and Other Non-Invasive BBB Technologies); Application (Alzheimer's Disease, Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Hunter's Syndrome, Brain Cancer, and Others), and Geography with Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis



Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bioasis Technologies Inc., Abliva AB, and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain their position in the blood brain barrier technologies market.

In October 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that Health Canada approved ZEPOSIA (ozanimod) for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) to decrease the frequency of clinical exacerbations.

In December 2021, Eli Lilly acquired Prevail Therapeutics, a biotechnology company. Following the deal, Lilly plans to create a gene therapy program for people with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s.

In 2020, North America dominated the blood brain barrier technologies market. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis, meningitis, encephalitis, and Parkinson’s disease; advancements in blood brain barrier technologies; increasing geriatric population, coupled with the rising prevalence of age-associated neurological disorders; and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region, especially in the US and Canada. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), 24,530 adults (13,840 men and 10,690 women) will be diagnosed with primary cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord in 2021 in the US. In a person's lifetime, the chances of having this type of tumor are fewer than 1%. Brain tumors are the most primary central nervous system (CNS) malignancies, which account for 85–90% of all cancer cases.

According to Parkinson Canada, the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease in Canada has increased by ~50% in the past 10 years. There are 100,000 people living with Parkinson’s disease and related disorders (Parkinsonism’s) in Canada. The number of Canadians diagnosed with Parkinson’s will continue to rise dramatically, particularly with the growing geriatric population.

Neurological disorders such as epilepsy and seizures, Parkinson's disease, dementia, autism, Alzheimer's disease, brain tumors, and cerebral palsy affect the brain and nerves of the human body. The prevalence of neurological disorders is increasing in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alzheimer's disease is one of the top 10 causes of death in the US. In 2020, Alzheimer's disease affected 5.8 million people in the country. Similarly, as per the estimates of the Parkinson's Foundation Prevalence Project, the US recorded 930,000 cases of Parkinson's Disease in 2020. Additionally, according to the Alzheimer's Association estimates, more than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, and the number is projected to reach ~13 million by 2050. Moreover, deaths due to Alzheimer's and dementia have increased by 16% in the US since the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, deaths due to Alzheimer's have increased by 145% during 2000–2019.

Epilepsy is a noncommunicable chronic brain disease that affects people of all ages. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~50 million people worldwide are suffering from epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases in the world. ~80% of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries. The same source estimates that up to 70% of people with epilepsy could live seizure free if they undergo proper diagnosis and treatment. Dementia is currently the seventh-leading cause of death among all diseases, and one of the leading causes of disability and addiction among elderly people worldwide. According to the WHO, more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, and there are ~10 million new cases every year. The condition is caused by a variety of diseases and injuries that primarily or secondarily affect the brain. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60–70% of cases. Thus, the growing prevalence of neurological disorders demands advanced blood-brain barrier technologies for the treatment, which is driving the market growth.

Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market: Segmental Overview

Based on technology, the global blood brain barrier technologies market is segmented into bispecific antibody RMT approach, trojan horse approach, increasing permeability, passive diffusion, and other noninvasive BBB technologies. In 2020, the increasing permeability segment held the largest share of the market. However, the reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Increased blood brain barrier (BBB) permeability is related with the remodeling of interendothelial junctional complex and gap formation between brain endothelial cells (paracellular pathway), and intensive pinocytotic vesicular transport between the apical and basal side of brain endothelial cells (transcellular path). The growth of the market for the increasing permeability segment can be attributed to the rising focus on research activities to treat many neurological and central nervous system disorders.

