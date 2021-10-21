Urinalysis Market Size ($5,937.97Mn by 2028) Lead by Sediment Urinalysis Test (5.6% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The Urinalysis Market Size and Growth is anticipated to extent $5,937.97 Million by 2028 from $4,065.79 Million in 2021 to grow at 5.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Driven by increasing burden of urinary tract infections, diabetes, and kidney diseases, and rise in the prevalence of age-related diseases; while market for sediment urinalysis test to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new research study on the Urinalysis Market Size and Forecast to 2028 By Product (Consumables and Instruments), Test Type (Pregnancy and Fertility Tests, Biochemical Urinalysis, and Sediment Urinalysis), Application (Disease Screening, and Pregnancy and Fertility), and End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories, and Institutes), and Geography with Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPHE100001381



Urinalysis Market: Competitive Landscape

Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., ARKRAY, Inc, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG; and Sysmex Corporation are among the key companies operating in the urinalysis market. The major market players are focusing on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In September 2021, Beckman Coulter launched DxU Iris Workcell, a fully automated system that reduces manual sample processing in urinalysis lab workflow.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Urinalysis Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001381/



In December 2020, ACON Laboratories, Inc. received an FDA approval for the Early Detection Pregnancy test. The test performs the qualitative detection of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in urine and helps users to detect pregnancy as early as 6 days before the day of the missed period. The test results are easy to read and interpret.

North America to Dominate Urinalysis Market:

The North America urinalysis market has been subsegmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in North America is attributed to increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of key market players, and extensive R&D conducted by various research laboratories and institutes. In addition, there is a boom in public healthcare expenditure and a surge in the awareness programs, which would further stimulate the growth of the urinalysis market in this region. The US accounts for the largest share of the urinalysis market in North America. The market growth in this country is primarily ascribed to the rising incidence of diabetes, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and urinary tract diseases. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that more than 1 in 7, that is 15% of US adults or 37 million people, are estimated to have CKD. Furthermore, the National Diabetes Statistics Report, in 2020, reported that 34.2 million Americans i.e., more than 1 in 10 have diabetes.

China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea are among the five major countries in Asia Pacific. The market in this region is driven by the factors such as increasing incidences of chronic diseases, including diabetes, kidney disorder, and liver diseases; growing strategic developments in urinalysis market; and developments in healthcare facilities boosting the demand for advanced urinalysis analyzers for accurate and precise diagnosis. Moreover, growing geriatric population in the region, and increasing number of diagnostic laboratories in this region will support the market growth during the forecast period. According to The International Diabetes Federation, 8 million people in Japan were living with diabetes in 2019. As per the National Census, 2015, number of elderly people aged 65 or above accounted for 26.7% of the total population of 127.11 million of the country. According to the “National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, Population Projections for Japan: 2015–2065,” 37.7% of the Japanese population will be aged 65 or above by 2050. Also, 1 in 3 people in Japan lives with diabetes-related distress. Moreover, WHO reports that Japan has the longest life expectancy in the world, as it had 83.7 years of the average life expectancy in 2016.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Urinalysis Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001381/



As per the study reported by a group of researchers at the American College of Physicians and Infectious Diseases Society of America in 2020, ~6 million people in the US visit physicians for the treatment of urinary tract infection (UTIs) every year. Women are at a greater risk of acquiring UTIs than men. According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2019, patients with existing chronic conditions, such as diabetes mellitus (DM), are at an elevated risk of acquiring UTIs. The demand for components required for urinalysis is rising due to the common occurrence of diabetes across the world, as the primary screening for diabetes involves urinalysis. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), ~463 million adults (age 20–79 years) in the world were living with diabetes in 2019; this number is likely to rise to 700 million by 2045. According to the IDF, ~87.6 million adults of age 20–79 were living with diabetes in Southeast Asia in 2019, representing a regional prevalence of 8.8%, and ~56.7% of these diabetes cases were undiagnosed; this indicates the high potential for the urinalysis market development in this region. Moreover, according to a study published by the National Kidney Foundation in 2020, ~35.0% of the diabetic population above age 20 would develop chronic kidney diseases over the period. An ongoing surge in the prevalence of prostate and bladder cancer raises a strong therapeutic imperative for the implementation of highly effective diagnostics. Thus, the escalating prevalence of UTIs, diabetes, and kidney diseases boosts urinalysis market growth.

Urinalysis Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment would account for a larger market share in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on test type, the urinalysis market is segmented into pregnancy and fertility tests, biochemical urinalysis, and sediment urinalysis. The biochemical urinalysis segment would hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.

Based on application, the urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy, and fertility. The disease screening segment would account for a larger market share in 2021. The market for this segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Order a Copy of Urinalysis Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001381/

Based on end user, the urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories and institutes. The hospitals and clinics segment would hold the largest share of the market in 2021, while the diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Urinalysis Market:

Lockdown measures imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 caused people to delay undergoing health checkups, thus affecting the number of tests being performed as well as hampering the sales of related instruments, consumables, and reagents. The urinalysis market witnessed a shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis due to disruption in supply chain and lowering of demand. However, a resurgence in test procedures is seen as countries are gradually easing restrictions on public activities.

Key Questions to Request for Urinalysis Market:

What is urinalysis?

What are the driving factors for the urinalysis market across the globe?

What are the challenges hindering the adoption of Urinalysis?

Who are the major players in the Urinalysis market?













Browse Related Reports:

Urology Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Instruments, Consumables and Accessories); Disease (Kidney Diseases, Urological Cancer and BPH, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Other Diseases); End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Other End Users) and Geography

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cystometer, Uroflowmetry Equipment, Ambulatory Urodynamic Systems, Electromyographs, Video Urodynamic Systems, and Urodynamic Consumables), and Geography.

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Ulcerative Proctitis, Proctosigmoiditis, Left-Sided Colitis, Pancolitis or Universal Colitis, and Fulminant Colitis); Medication (5-Aminosalicylates, Steroids, Purine Analogs, Immunomodulators, and Biologics)

Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Pregnancy Test Kits, Ovulation / Fertility Test Kits); Test type (FSH Urine Test, Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Blood Test, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Urine Test); Distribution Channel (Pharmacy and Drug Store, Online Sales, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets)

Pregnancy Test Kits Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Test (Blood Test, Urine Test); Product (Digital Devices, Line-Indicator Devices); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Households, Others); Distribution Channel (Drugstores, Pharmacies, Online Retail, Supermarkets) and Geography

Fertility Tracking Apps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Operating System (IOS, Android); Application (Period Tracker, Pregnancy Tracker, Fertility Tracker, Others); End User (Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals, Home care) and Geography

Infertility Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Female Infertility Testing, Male Infertility Testing), Test Kits (Human Follicular Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Urine Test Kits, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Hormone Blood Test Kits, Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test Kits, and Others), Prescription Mode (Prescription-Based, Over The Counter (OTC) Based), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Centers, Research Institutes, and other End Users) and Geography

Semen Analysis Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Software, Centrifuges for Sample Preparation, Semen Counting Chambers, Semen Test Kits, Disposables and Accessories, Semen Analyzers); Application (Human, Veterinary); End-user (Hospitals, Fertility Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings, Animal Breeding Centers, Others) and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/urinalysis-test-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

