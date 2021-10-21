TDCI: Newly Launched Remote/Online Testing Draws Strong Interest from Prospective Tennessee Insurance Producers

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) announces that newly launched remote testing for prospective insurance producers has accounted for 35% of all insurance producer exams since implementation.

In May, TDCI’s third-party testing partner Pearson VUE started offering online, proctored remote exams that could be taken at home, at an office or any secure location in Tennessee. Over 2,000 insurance producer exams have been administered remotely since the program began.

“The positive response to remote testing confirms that Tennesseans have a strong interest in the insurance industry as a career and a willingness to adapt to new technology in order to fulfill their licensing requirements,” said TDCI

Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “By offering new processes such as remote testing, TDCI is helping the entire Volunteer State prosper while fulfilling Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 1 to provide more opportunities to Tennessee’s rural counties.”

The insurance industry is a vital part of Tennessee’s economy. In 2020, $48 billion in premium volume was written in Tennessee by the state’s insurance companies and related entities, making Tennessee No. 16 in the nation for premium volume, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Today, Tennessee has 254,000 licensed insurance producers.

“I want to thank our partners at Pearson VUE who have played a crucial role in allowing us to reach prospective insurance producers who might once have had to spend their time and hard-earned money traveling to a testing center for an in-person exam,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston. “The availability of the online testing option will continue to benefit applicants and the industry.”

For additional details including testing requirements, ID requirements, Pearson VUE testing policies and more, visit Pearson Vue’s Tennessee insurance testing page.

In addition to remote testing, in-person testing is also offered at locations across Tennessee. To check the status of a Tennessee insurance producer’s license, visit us here.

