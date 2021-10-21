Essential Realty Partners Launches $15,000,000 GP Stake Offering

Essential Realty Partners

Essential Realty Partners primary objective is to capitalize on middle-market real estate opportunities

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Dallas, Texas, Essential Realty Partners’ primary objective is to acquire and operate core-plus, value-add, and opportunistic, apartment and single-family “built-to-rent” communities in high-growth markets.

Unlike other firms in this sector, founders, Rick Courtney and John Matheson are utilizing their 75-years of industry expertise to bring an institutional-level skillset to this staggering $8 trillion market.

Essential Realty Partners has structured an offering that gives family offices and investors the opportunity to invest at the most elite and lucrative level of real estate investing - allowing our partners to fully share in a disproportionate percentage of the profits on a large portfolio of properties across the country.

“This market is highly fragmented and inefficient and thus provides abundant opportunity for skilled operators” Rick explains. “But Essential Realty Partners is about more than just doing deals. We are a legacy company that serves investors, striving always put their interests ahead of our own, and we take our fiduciary responsibilities very seriously.”

Rick Courtney has been in the multifamily real estate industry since 1984, making him one of the few experts in his field to have navigated four decades of fluctuating investment cycles. This 37-year veteran also has 15 years of experience at the C-suite level, most recently as president and COO of San Antonio-based, Brass, where he oversaw assets under management (AUM) and the development of a $1.4 billion pipeline. In total, Rick has transacted and/or managed more than 15,000 units and 3.2 million square feet of commercial space across the country.

This well-rounded experience, impressive in its own right, subsequently allowed management to recognize that the middle-market has historically been vastly overlooked. Although launched just last spring, the firm came out of the gate strong with an innovative GP stake offering to pursue transactions ranging from $15M - $75M in 15 initial target markets across the U.S.

In complement of their inspiring business acumen, Rick and John are equally attentive to the needs of their community. “Coming out of the pandemic, we feel that as Essential Realty Partners continues to grow and evolve, we must maintain a sustainable company culture that celebrates integrity and excellence and is valuable to everyone, not just investors,” Rick states.

If you would like more information on Essential Realty Partners and their current GP Stake Offering visit erpartners.us

Essential Realty Partners

Rick Courtney

CEO & Co-Founder — Essential Realty Partners

Website: www.erpartners.us

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rickcourtney/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ERPartners.us



