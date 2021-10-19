Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,573 in the last 365 days.

2021-10-19 14:43:14.98 $242,000 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold at Imperial Express Mart

2021-10-19 14:43:14.98

Story Photo

Express Mart, 2865 Seckman Road in Imperial, sold the sole $242,000 jackpot-winning ticket for the Sept. 21 Show Me Cash drawing. The winning numbers that night were 15, 20, 26, 35 and 36.

The winning ticket, presented by an Imperial resident at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office, marks the 41st time a Show Me Cash jackpot has been won in 2021.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. 

In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

You just read:

2021-10-19 14:43:14.98 $242,000 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold at Imperial Express Mart

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.