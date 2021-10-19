2021-10-19 14:43:14.98 $242,000 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold at Imperial Express Mart

2021-10-19 14:43:14.98

Express Mart, 2865 Seckman Road in Imperial, sold the sole $242,000 jackpot-winning ticket for the Sept. 21 Show Me Cash drawing. The winning numbers that night were 15, 20, 26, 35 and 36.

The winning ticket, presented by an Imperial resident at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office, marks the 41st time a Show Me Cash jackpot has been won in 2021.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.