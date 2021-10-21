NH Fish and Game Department Supports Granite State Schools, Clubs, and Local Businesses This Fall

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 October 21, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) offers an outstanding resource for teachers, students, mentors, and small businesses—and this year is no exception! The 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is an engaging and effective fundraiser for schools, clubs, or community groups that also supports NHFG’s work conserving wildlife and wild places. This award-winning calendar features gorgeous wildlife photography; important Granite State hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation dates; and wildlife-watching tips. The 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is in stock and ready to ship. As you consider the opportunities that 2022 may bring, you can be sure that your organization will be prepared by raising money now.

Why does the New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar make such a great fundraiser?

People love wildlife: This beautiful calendar showcases New Hampshire’s wildlife, promotes outdoor activities, and helps conserve our state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources.

Fantastic profit margin: Your group keeps $6.00 for each calendar purchased! (Retail price is $12.00.)

There is no risk to you: Students or group members simply take orders and collect payment. You write one check to NH Fish and Game for the total purchase (minimum purchase of 10 calendars required), and we ship the calendars to you. Or, save on shipping by picking up the calendars at Fish and Game Department Headquarters in Concord.

We are excited to work with you to help achieve your fundraising goals this fall! Final fundraiser orders should be placed by December 3, 2021 to allow time for delivery before Christmas. Orders are gladly accepted after this date, but please allow two weeks for shipping or plan to pick up your calendars in Concord.

To help your group sell the 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar safely, we have created a beautiful set of jpegs for members to post on their social media platforms and share with friends and family. All four versions can be easily downloaded by visiting www.wildnh.com/shop/wholesale.html.

Get a calendar sales kit for your group today at www.wildnh.com/shop/wholesale.html or email Jay Martin at Jay.Martin@wildlife.nh.gov for more information.