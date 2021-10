Running Gear Market in India 2021-2026: Industry Growth Rate, Share, Size, Top Companies and Forecast Report

India Running Gear Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " India Running Gear Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the India running gear market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.Running gear refers to numerous accessories and wearable products worn by individuals while running and performing sports-related activities. Some commonly used products include running shoes, jackets, belts, tights, sunglasses, etc. They are produced from water- and scratch-resistant materials to prevent injuries and enhance air circulation for better comfort. Running gear provides a protective layer to the wearer to avoid chafing of the skin during physical activities. Various wearable devices, including smartwatches and smart patches, are also utilized to track the fitness progress of runners and athletes.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-running-gear-market/requestsample India Running Gear Market Trends:The growing health consciousness and the rising adoption of running as an effective form of exercise are driving the India running gear market. Furthermore, hectic work schedules and stressful lives have augmented the involvement in regular physical activity, which are also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, several product innovations, such as the development of aesthetically appealing designs with high-quality fibers, are further catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, the increasing proliferation of social media platforms and e-commerce retails channels is also bolstering the market growth. Additionally, several other factors, such as rising disposable income levels and elevating consumer expenditure capacities, are expected to propel the India running gear market over the forecasted period.Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-running-gear-market Key Market Segmentation:Breakup by Product:Running FootwearRunning ApparelRunning AccessoriesFitness TrackersBreakup by Gender:MaleFemaleUnisexBreakup by Distribution Channel:Specialty and Sports ShopsSupermarkets and HypermarketsDepartment and Discount StoresOnlineOthersBreakup by Region:North IndiaWest and Central IndiaSouth IndiaEast IndiaCompetitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.Key highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.