Aluminum Extrusion Market in India 2021-2026: Industry Size, Share, Top Companies Growth and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Aluminum Extrusion Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the India aluminum extrusion market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Aluminum extrusion refers to the process of forcing aluminum alloy through an extrusion die with a particular cross-sectional profile. An extrusion press involves various parts, such as main cylinder, hydraulic pressure, ram, dummy block, billet, and container. Extrusion can be categorized as positive, reverse, compound and radial extrusion. Aluminum extrusion helps to enhance the deformation capacity, structural and mechanical properties of aluminum. In India, it is widely utilized in the automotive, construction, electrical and transport industries.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
India Aluminum Extrusion Market Trends:
The escalating demand for durable and lightweight extruded products in various end use industries is primarily fueling the India aluminum extrusion market growth. The increasing usage of extrusion in the industrial and solar power sectors is further driving the market toward growth. Moreover, the rising construction of prefabricated structures, curtain walling, and space frame systems is positively influencing the market growth in the country. The increasing popularity of aluminum shutters and formwork has prompted leading players to offer fabricated and customized extrusion profiles, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Mill Finished
Anodized
Powder Coated
Breakup by Alloy Type:
1000 Series Aluminum Alloy
2000 Series Aluminum Alloy
3000 Series Aluminum Alloy
5000 Series Aluminum Alloy
6000 Series Aluminum Alloy
7000 Series Aluminum Alloy
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Building and Construction
Transportation
Machinery and Equipment
Consumer Durables
Electrical
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
