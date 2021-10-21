Microinsurance Market in India Report 2021-26: By Product Type( Property Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance)
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Microinsurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India microinsurance market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Microinsurance represents a microfinance component that provides coverage to households with limited income access and low-valued assets. It formulates tailor-made plans for individuals who belong to the weaker section of the society with a low premium rate. Microinsurance offers compensation in case of illness, injury, disabilities, and death. It provides a safety net against unexpected losses and exorbitant interest rates charged by unorganized money lenders.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The expanding finance industry stakeholders, such as non-governmental organizations, microfinance institutions, and donors, are driving the India microinsurance market. Furthermore, the rising advancements which aid microinsurance to be delivered through the partner-agent, full-service, community-based, etc., are also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the microinsurance policies are gaining traction due to their numerous benefits, are further bolstering the global market. Additionally, the growing addition of innovative features offers policies with limited risks involved and reduced overall costs, which is expected to cater to the growth of the microinsurance market in India.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Property Insurance
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
Index Insurance
Accidental Death and Disability Insurance
Others
Breakup by Provider:
Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)
Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support
Breakup by Model Type:
Partner Agent Model
Full-Service Model
Provider Driven Model
Community-Based/Mutual Model
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
