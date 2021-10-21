Automotive Glass Market Size in India 2021, Leading Manufacturers, Growth Rate, Overview and Forecast Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Automotive Glass Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India automotive glass market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Automotive glass refers to a treated glass utilized in the production of windscreens and windows of a vehicle. It is a laminated or tempered glass made with two glass sheets and a polyvinyl butyral (PB) layer to withstand impact and heat without shattering. An automotive glass provides a clear and undistorted view during extreme conditions like rain, fog, sun and dust. It also offers excellent aerodynamic properties, water resistance, and protection against ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
India Automotive Glass Market Trends:
The India automotive market is primarily being propelled by the introduction of advanced and affordable product variants. Additionally, leading manufacturers are introducing colored coatings, protection against glare and smash-and-dash burglary, and acoustic comfort to passengers, which is contributing to the market growth in the country. The inflating sales of passenger cars and reduction of import dependency are further influencing the market growth positively. Moreover, improving socio-economic conditions, along with growing working population is creating a positive outlook for the market in India.
India Automotive Glass Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Glass Type:
Laminated Glass
Tempered Glass
Others
Breakup by Material Type:
IR PVB
Metal Coated Glass
Tinted Glass
Others
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Trucks
Buses
Others
Breakup by Application:
Windshield
Sidelite
Backlite
Rear Quarter Glass
Sideview Mirror
Rearview Mirror
Others
Breakup by End User:
OEMs
Aftermarket Suppliers
Breakup by Technology:
Active Smart Glass
Suspended Particle Glass
Electrochromic Glass
Liquid Crystal Glass
Passive Glass
Thermochromic
Photochromic
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
