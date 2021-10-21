Smart Labels Market Future Growth Opportunities Registering a CAGR of 16.6% with Top Players
Owing to changing economic conditions, flourishing industries, and changing consumer lifestyles the Smart Labels Market Demands Growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart labels market growth is driven by its ability to provide customers with detailed information about products using digital technology and smart devices. In addition, increase in demand for smart labels is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product. Moreover, rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns contributes to the significant rise in the demand for global smart labels market.
Moreover, the prominent rise in consolidated industries and technological advancements proliferations associated with their significant use in applications, such as healthcare, & pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food & beverages, and others, have further boosted the growth of the market. Thus, the various features of smart labels including real-time location tracing, re-programmability, and simultaneous identification & detailed information are expected to fuel the demand for the global smart labels market in various industries during the forecast period.
Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2388
Top Manufacturers:
The key players operating in the global smart labels market include CCL Industries Inc., Thinfilm Electronics, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries, Alien Technology Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., SATO Holdings, Zebra Technologies, and Graphic Label, Inc.
Global smart labels market was valued at $5,428 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $13,671 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023. The dynamic display label segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, owing to the enhanced display of the detailed attributes of the product.
Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2388
By Product Type
• RFID
• Electronic Article Surveillance Label (EAS)
• Sensing Label
• Dynamic Display Label
By Application
• Retail Inventory
• Perishable Goods
• Others
Key Findings of the Smart Labels Market:
• The global smart labels market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, thereby expanding the opportunities.
• The dynamic display labels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other product types.
• North America is expected to be the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, accounting for $1,690 million, and is estimated to reach
$4,214 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.4%.
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2388
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
8007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn