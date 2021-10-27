Nylon Market Size to Reach USD 43140 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9% | Valuates Reports

Nylon is a generic designation for a family of synthetic polymers, based on aliphatic or semi-aromatic polyamides.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nylon Market Statistics 2027

The global Nylon market size is projected to reach USD 43140 Million by 2027, from USD 30760 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

Nylon Market Segmentation

Nylon market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nylon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Key Companies

• BASF SE
• Honeywell
• Royal DSM N.V
• Lanxess
• Clariant Corporation
• Unitika
• DOMO Chemicals
• Firestone Textiles Company
• Grupa Azoty
• LIBOLON
• Polymeric Resources Corporation
• UBE
• EMS-Grivory
• Arkema
• Evonik(DE)

By Type

• Nylon 6
• Nylon 12

By Application

• Engineering Applications
• PV Industry
• Automotive
• Electronics & Electrical
• Packaging
• Others

By Regional - Country Analysis

• The Nylon market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
• The key regions covered in the Nylon market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
• The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027.

