Endodontics Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 2,580.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global endodontics devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,738.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Endodontics Devices Market:

The increasing number of product launches is expected to drive the growth of global endodontics devices market . For instance, in September 2011, DENTSPLY Tulsa Dental Specialties, one of the leading producers or marketers of endodontic, implant and regenerative dental systems in North America, announced the availability of its newest piece of equipment for dental professionals – the ProMark Endodontic Motor.

Increasing prevalence of mesiobuccal canal (MB2) is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, according to a report published on National Center for Biotechnology Information, the study was to analyze the prevalence of mesiobuccal canal (MB2) in an Emirati population. The results indicate high prevalence of MB2 (80.1%) and emphasize the importance of using advanced techniques to locate the MB2 canal.

The increasing number inorganic growth strategies such as partnership by key players will drive the growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, SK Biopharmaceuticals and Arvelle Therapeutics signed an agreement to develop and commercialize SK Biopharmaceuticals' cenobamate in Europe. Cenobamate is anti-epileptic drug indicated for partial-onset of seizures in adults.

The increasing number of product launches is expected to drive the growth of global endodontics devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, Sonendo, a medical equipment manufacturer company, announced that it has received 510(k) FDA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the first generation of its Multisonic Ultracleaning System.

Key Market Takeaways:

Among regions, North America is expected to hold the largest share in global endodontics devices market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028), owing to increasing number of product approvals by regulatory authorities in the region. For instance, in August 2020, Smarter Alloys received approval for the Canadian Medical Device License for the Paradigm family of endodontic files. Along with Health Canada, Paradigm is registered with the FDA in the U.S. and is included in our ISO 13485 quality management system registration.

The scaler market is expected to boost, owing to new product launches by the market key players. For instance, in October 2020, HuFriedyGroup, the dental division of Cantel Medical Corp., and a global leader in infection prevention, dental instrument manufacturing, and instrument reprocessing workflows for the dental market, introduced the new line of Harmony Ergonomic Scalers and Curettes designed with TrueFit Technology. The latest addition to the best-in-class instrument portfolio from HuFriedyGroup is a truly ergonomic scaling solution backed by scientific innovation.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global endodontics devices market include DENTSPLY SIRONA, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent., Ultradent Products., Septodont Holding, FKG Dentaire, Brasseler USA., MICRO-MEGA, DiaDent Group International, MANI, COLTENE Holding, and VOCO.

Market Segmentation:

Global Endodontics Devices Market, By Instruments:

Scalers Apex Locater Motors Handpiece Laser



Global Endodontics Devices Market, By Consumables:

Access Cavity Preparation Endodontics Files Burs Drill Lubricant Obturation



Global Endodontics Devices Market, By End User: Clinics Hospitals

Global Endodontics Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



