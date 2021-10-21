Eye Tracking Market to Grow at CAGR of 27% During Forecast 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Eye Tracking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 2026″, the global eye tracking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global eye tracking market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.
Eye-tracking is the process of monitoring the point of gaze by recording the position and movement of the eyes. It analyzes and evaluates the overall activity of the eyes, which can be collected using a remote or eye tracker device that is mounted to the head and connected to the computer. The process utilizes near-infrared light directed towards the pupil, which causes detectable reflection in the pupil and the cornea. An infrared camera tracks the reflection between the cornea and pupil. Activities such as blinking, looking, ignoring, and noticeable pupil reaction to different stimuli are recorded by eye tracking devices.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
The global eye tracking market is primarily driven by its extensive application in various intelligent and security systems. They are also widely adopted in the military and aerospace industries. The increasing demand for eye tracking in the healthcare industry, especially for assistive communication applications, is propelling the growth of the market. Eye tracking is also utilized in personalized advertisements and consumer research purposes. Moreover, rising research and development (R&D) activities in the field of smart and wearable technology, augmented reality, and virtual reality is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of eye tracking in lie-detecting systems, video games, and cognitive systems is expected to significantly influence the market in the upcoming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Ergoneers GmbH
Eyegaze Inc.
EyeTech Digital Systems Inc.
EyeTracking Inc.
Gazepoint Research Inc.
iMotions A/S
Mirametrix Inc.
Seeing Machines
Smart Eye AB
SR Research Ltd.
Tobii AB.
Breakup by Type:
Eye Attached Tracking
Optical Tracking
Electrooculography
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Location:
Remote
Mobile
Breakup by Application:
Healthcare
Retail
Research
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
