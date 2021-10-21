Deep Learning Market to Grow at CAGR of 40% During 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Deep Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global deep learning market is expanding at a robust rate. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global deep learning market to grow at a CAGR of around 40% during 2021-2026.
Deep learning is a subset of machine learning (ML) in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which imitates the workings of the human brain for processing big data and creating patterns. Also known as a deep neural network, it plays a vital role in data science, which includes statistics and predictive modeling. As a result, deep learning is widely employed in different industries, such as media, finance, medical, aerospace, defense and advertising, across the globe. For instance, it is used in driverless cars for recognizing a stop sign or distinguishing pedestrians from lampposts. Besides this, it assists in controlling consumer devices like tablets, smartphones, televisions and hands-free speakers.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deep-learning-market/requestsample
Global Deep Learning Market Trends:
The market is currently experiencing growth owing to the expanding applications of deep learning solutions in cybersecurity, database management and fraud detection systems. Additionally, they are employed in the healthcare sector to process medical images for disease diagnosis and offer virtual patient assistance, which in turn is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the burgeoning information technology (IT) sector, in confluence with the increasing trend of digitalization, is boosting the sales of deep learning solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the integration of these solutions with big data analytics and cloud computing is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, leading vendors in the industry are focusing on increasing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce improved hardware and software processing technologies for deep learning.
Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deep-learning-market
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Amazon Web Services (Amazon.com Inc.)
Google LLC
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Intel Corporation
Micron Technology, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sensory Inc.
Pathmind, Inc.
Xilinx, Inc.
Breakup by Product Type:
Software
Services
Hardware
Breakup by Application:
Image Recognition
Signal Recognition
Data Mining
Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Security
Manufacturing
Retail
Automotive
Healthcare
Agriculture
Others
Breakup by Architecture:
RNN
CNN
DBN
DSN
GRU
Breakup by Region:
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa,
Latin America.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-big-data-analytics-market
Wi-Fi Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wi-fi-analytics-market
Clinical Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/clinical-data-analytics-market
Iris Recognition Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iris-recognition-market
Roofing Materials Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/roofing-materials-market
Automotive Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-electronics-market
Polyglycerol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyglycerol-market
Tissue Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tissue-diagnostics-market
Potato Protein Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/potato-protein-market
Bronchodilator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bronchodilators-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Deep learning is a subset of machine learning (ML) in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which imitates the workings of the human brain for processing big data and creating patterns. Also known as a deep neural network, it plays a vital role in data science, which includes statistics and predictive modeling. As a result, deep learning is widely employed in different industries, such as media, finance, medical, aerospace, defense and advertising, across the globe. For instance, it is used in driverless cars for recognizing a stop sign or distinguishing pedestrians from lampposts. Besides this, it assists in controlling consumer devices like tablets, smartphones, televisions and hands-free speakers.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deep-learning-market/requestsample
Global Deep Learning Market Trends:
The market is currently experiencing growth owing to the expanding applications of deep learning solutions in cybersecurity, database management and fraud detection systems. Additionally, they are employed in the healthcare sector to process medical images for disease diagnosis and offer virtual patient assistance, which in turn is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the burgeoning information technology (IT) sector, in confluence with the increasing trend of digitalization, is boosting the sales of deep learning solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the integration of these solutions with big data analytics and cloud computing is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, leading vendors in the industry are focusing on increasing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce improved hardware and software processing technologies for deep learning.
Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deep-learning-market
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Amazon Web Services (Amazon.com Inc.)
Google LLC
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Intel Corporation
Micron Technology, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sensory Inc.
Pathmind, Inc.
Xilinx, Inc.
Breakup by Product Type:
Software
Services
Hardware
Breakup by Application:
Image Recognition
Signal Recognition
Data Mining
Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Security
Manufacturing
Retail
Automotive
Healthcare
Agriculture
Others
Breakup by Architecture:
RNN
CNN
DBN
DSN
GRU
Breakup by Region:
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa,
Latin America.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-big-data-analytics-market
Wi-Fi Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wi-fi-analytics-market
Clinical Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/clinical-data-analytics-market
Iris Recognition Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iris-recognition-market
Roofing Materials Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/roofing-materials-market
Automotive Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-electronics-market
Polyglycerol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyglycerol-market
Tissue Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tissue-diagnostics-market
Potato Protein Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/potato-protein-market
Bronchodilator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bronchodilators-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here