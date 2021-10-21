Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced at a CAGR of 7.4%
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Technological Innovations and Future Opportunities by Top Companies Strikes Market GrowthPORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Waterjet Cutting Machine Market by Technology and End User-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, forecasts that the global waterjet cutting machine market is expected to garner $1,475 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, the automotive sector segment dominated the global waterjet cutting machine market in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global waterjet cutting machine market revenue during the forecast period.
Factors such as increase in automation activities in the manufacturing sector along with rise in adoption of high pressure water cutting in diverse applications are expected to drive the waterjet cutting machine industry. Waterjet cutting is increasingly used in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, metal fabrication, textile, art, food & beverage, and others. Technological advancements, such as development of high pressure and high-speed waterjet machines, integration of robotics in waterjet machines, and high adoption of microjet cutting machines are expected to supplement the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of technologies such as 3D waterjet cutting along with reducing prices of waterjet machines & abrasives are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities to the waterjet cutting machine industry in the near future.
Top Manufacturers:
The leading players profiled in the report include Dardi International Corporation, WARDJet, Inc., Bystronic Laser AG, Colfax corporation, OMAX Corporation, Jet Edge, Inc., Resato International BV, Koike Aronson, Inc., Shape Technologies Group, and Hypertherm, Inc.
North America accounted for the major share in the global waterjet cutting machine market size in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for automotive and equipment manufacturing, increase in manufacturing facilities in Mexico, and presence of major players such as OMAX Corporation and Shape Technologies Group in the region.
By Technology
• Pure Waterjet Cutting Technology
• Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Technology
By Industry
• Automotive
• Defense and Aerospace
• Metal Fabrication
• Electronics
• Textile
Key findings of the Waterjet Cutting Machine Market:
• In 2015, automotive sector accounted for the major share in the global waterjet cutting machine market size in terms of revenue, and is projected to
grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
• The abrasive waterjet cutting technology segment generated the highest revenue in 2015 in the global waterjet cutting machine market.
• In 2015, North America generated the highest revenue in the global waterjet cutting machine market.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
