Benzene Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027
Reports And Data
The global benzene market is forecast to reach USD 115.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report on global Benzene market offering details about recent developments and emerging trends in the global industry. The report offers detailed overview about market size, revenue growth, key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges along with top companies. The report also sheds light on manufacturing and production of products along with recent collaborations in the market. Benzene is a commodity petrochemical and an aromatic hydrocarbon product. It is manufactured as a by-product in refineries and stream crackers.
The demand for the product is fueled by the supply and demand of other products derived from it. Benzene is used in several range of economic sectors such as construction, electrical & electronics, consumer products, pesticides, and construction.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2326
The rapid growth of end-user industries has significantly driven the applications for the derivatives globally, thus influencing the market growth. Rise in population, coupled with the increase in disposable incomes, has led to the growth of several bulk materials and consumer products. Low price of the feedstock and economical commodity product prices have also contributed to the higher consumption of benzene derivatives.
Asia Pacific dominates the market for benzene owing to the high rate of consumption in China. The country in the past few years has witnessed all the additional benzene requirements despite a gradually slowing economy. Expansion of refinery capacity in China and large-scale p-xylene plants to feed the downstream petrochemical industry has propelled the demand in the country.
Key participants include Sinopec, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc. JX Holdings, Bp Plc., and Borealis AG, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
An increase in the application of insulation materials in the construction industry is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes, has led to an increase in the demand for consumer products such as furniture wax and thinners globally.
Benzene serves as a key solvent in various industrial, commercial, and research facilities. For example, alkyl benzene is extensively used to produce surfactants for the production of detergents.
A derivative of benzene, Cyclohexane, which is used to manufacture textiles, is a basic raw material for the production of nylon. The paints and coatings used in the construction industry is another growth-inducing factor as it incorporates benzene derivatives in the manufacturing of lacquers and paints.
Refiners across the globe utilize catalytic reforming to manufacture high-octane reformate for high-value aromatics of benzene and gasoline blending for petrochemical use. It is also a primary source of refinery-based hydrogen.
The European chemical industry is a major part of the country's economy. Europe's chemical industry is a world leader in chemical production. Approximately, more than half of the chemical sales in the region are of polymers and petrochemicals, which in turn propels the demand for benzene.
Download Report Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2326
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Benzene market on the basis of derivative, manufacturing process, application, end-users, and region:
Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Cumene
Aniline
Ethylbenzene
Cyclohexane
Chlorobenzene
Maleic Anhydride
Alkylbenzene
Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Catalytic Reforming
Toluene disproportionation
Toluene hydrodealkylation
Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha
From Biomass
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Plastics
Solvent
Chemical Intermediates
Surfactants
Rubber Manufacturing
Detergents
Explosives
Lubricants
Pesticides
Others
Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2326
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Packaging
Pharmaceuticals
Agriculture
Constructions
Textiles
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Buy Now Premium Research Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2326
Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Activated Alumina Spheres Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/activated-alumina-spheres-market
Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hydroxypropyl-starch-ether-hps-market
About Reports and Data
RND is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn